A New Chapter in Hormone Health: Dr. Rachel Fishman Oiknine Brings MDVIP's Personalized Model to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in the St. Louis region will soon have access to a new model of personalized endocrinology care centered on women's health and long-term wellness. The new MDVIP-affiliated practice, led by Rachel Fishman Oiknine, MD, MSCP, marks a significant expansion of specialty care within the MDVIP network.

Dr. Fishman Oiknine, a board-certified Endocrinologist and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner (MSCP), will open her doors on February 27, 2026. The practice is located at 222 South Woods Mill Road, Suite 410 North, Chesterfield, MO 63017.

Dr. Rachel Fishman Oiknine, a board-certified endocrinologist and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner (MSCP), brings MDVIP’s personalized model to St. Louis.

This opening represents MDVIP's 10th location in the St. Louis area, strengthening its position as the region's largest membership-based healthcare network. Uniquely, Dr. Fishman Oiknine is the first MDVIP-affiliated endocrinologist in St. Louis focused specifically on women's health.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Women's Healthcare

The need for specialized care has never been greater. An estimated 75 million women in the United States are currently in perimenopause, menopause, or post-menopause, yet many do not receive the timely diagnosis or symptom support they need. Additionally, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology estimates that 20 million Americans suffer from thyroid conditions, many of which remain undiagnosed.

Hormonal shifts can begin in a woman's late 30s, often bringing confusing or disruptive symptoms. Without adequate time during standard medical appointments, patients are often left without clear explanations or validation.

Dr. Fishman Oiknine aims to close this gap by combining her specialized training with the time and attention afforded by the MDVIP model. Her approach emphasizes early detection and proactive wellness planning. While the MDVIP Annual Endocrine Wellness Program provides a comprehensive foundation for overall health and prevention, Dr. Fishman Oiknine utilizes the practice's extended appointment times to layer on her own passion for hormone and metabolic health.

"Many women come to me feeling unheard or dismissed, even when their symptoms are deeply affecting their lives," Dr. Fishman Oiknine says. "There's a real gap in endocrine care, and this is a critical time for women to understand what to look for. I'm grateful for the knowledge that has helped me live a healthier life, and I want to share that with the women I care for."

Endocrine Care That Delivers

The MDVIP model enables deeper doctor-patient relationships through smaller practice sizes and unhurried visits. This structure aligns perfectly with Dr. Fishman Oiknine's philosophy of attentive, evidence-based care.

"Now I have the time to practice medicine on my terms," she explains. "With MDVIP, I can turn each interaction into a long-lasting foundation for better health."

Medicine is a family legacy for Dr. Fishman Oiknine. "I grew up watching the effect my father had on people's lives; he made such a difference. He's my role model," she said. That legacy of connection continues to shape her practice today.

About Rachel Fishman Oiknine, MD, MSCP

Dr. Fishman Oiknine earned her MD from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine in 2000 and completed her Endocrinology fellowship at Saint Louis University. She is board-certified in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, is a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner, and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital. She has been recognized as one of St. Louis Magazine's "Influential Doctors."

Outside the office, she enjoys cooking, hosting, staying active, and spending time with her family. She is deeply invested in the St. Louis community and cannot imagine practicing anywhere else.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond concierge-style primary care by combining a focus on prevention, world-class diagnostics, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and advanced preventive screenings.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

Press Contact

Patricia Hui

MDVIP Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP