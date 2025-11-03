Tillamook ® taps KEWPIE, to unveil the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich companion

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep in the butter vs. mayo debate on TikTok? Stop scrolling. Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) has teamed up with KEWPIE to drop a limited-edition, first-of-its-kind spread made specifically to create perfectly crusted grilled cheese sandwiches: Butternaise.

A New Condiment Has Entered the Chat: Meet Butternaise

Butternaise is an artful blend of Tillamook Extra Creamy Unsalted Butter, newly released KEWPIE Organic Mayonnaise and zesty spices and is an integral ingredient in how Tillamook Executive Chef of Culinary Development Josh Archibald creates the Tillamook gold standard grilled cheese. This silky spread is meant to be liberally lathered all over the bread of your choosing to create the perfect golden crust on your grilled cheese sandwich masterpiece. The crossover you never knew you needed but won't be able to live without.

Available November 6 while supplies last, Butternaise will be sold online only at shop.tillamook.com, and you can learn more about the mouth-watering blend at www.tillamookbutternaise.com. Ready to get melting? Visit tillamook.com/recipes for all your grilled cheese recipe inspo and check out Owen Han, Toni Chapman, and Chef Tyler Kaminski for expert-level tips, tricks and unique recipes.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, OR and Decatur, IL and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

About KEWPIE

Kewpie was founded in Japan in 1919 with a simple idea: to make food that brings people joy. In 1925, that vision gave the world KEWPIE Mayonnaise, made with only egg yolks for an ultra-creamy texture and rich, umami flavor that has become a favorite of chefs and home cooks worldwide. More than a century later, Kewpie's lineup has grown beyond mayo. From dressings to sauces to creative condiments, every product adds depth, character, and a touch of Japanese inspiration to everyday meals. Kewpie Americas carries this legacy across North America, with production in California and Tennessee and headquarters in Southern California. The brand remains guided by its founding philosophy to contribute to the food culture and health of the world through great taste, empathy, and uniqueness. Learn more at kewpieusa.com.

SOURCE Tillamook