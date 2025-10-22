Tillamook and top food creators team up to help everyone up their grilled cheese game

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in: America's favorite sandwich is gooey, golden, and gloriously simple. A new survey* commissioned by Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) reveals that 61% of Americans surveyed say the grilled cheese is their favorite sandwich, but here's the twist: 75% of those surveyed don't feel confident calling themselves a grilled cheese expert.

America's Favorite Sandwich is Officially the Grilled Cheese, But Most of Us Haven't Nailed It (Yet)

So, the dairy dream team at Tillamook is stepping in to help. Alongside Josh Archibald, Executive Chef of Culinary Development at Tillamook, and Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence, creators Owen Han, Toni Chapman, and Chef Tyler Kaminski are melting together their best techniques, twists, and cheese-pull secrets to close the grilled cheese gap once and for all.

While a seemingly simple sandwich, the grilled cheese is deeply personal, evoking nostalgia and giving its eaters a comforting, culinary hug in the form of gooey cheese nestled between two perfectly crispy pieces of bread. Unveiled earlier this month at Grilled Cheese Fest, an exclusive pop-up experience, these chefs shared everything from mastering the perfect cheese-pull to unexpected add-ons and pairings all in the name of grilled cheese greatness. Those recipes, tips & tricks and more can be seen at www.tillamook.com/recipes

"The grilled cheese may seem simple, but it's anything but basic," said Chef Josh. "As someone who spent more than two years perfecting, refining and ultimately mastering our signature grilled cheese sandwich, that we serve to nearly 100,000 Tillamook Creamery guests each year, I know just how dynamic, decadent, and comforting this sandwich is - the ultimate equalizer in the kitchen. My goal is to help anyone turn a humble sandwich into a golden, gourmet masterpiece."

Secret is in the Spread

Butter? Mayo? Why not both? While 71% of Americans surveyed said buttering their bread delivers the best crisp/crunch on the outside of a grilled cheese sandwich, and 12% swear by mayo, Chef Josh says a blend of both is the only way to go. His recipe to achieve those crust goals? Generous, edge-to-edge coverage and a "low and slow" sizzle for that perfect crunch and melt.

Cozy Weather Essential

While they might not be self-proclaimed masters of the craft, Americans are certainly grilled cheese enthusiasts, especially during this time of year. As temperatures drop and leaves start to fall, Tillamook is officially dubbing this the season of the grilled cheese (pumpkin spice who?), and there's no better time or place to master the cozy, crispy and melty delicacy.

In fact, over half of Americans surveyed say the cozy months of fall and winter are the best times of year to enjoy the simple yet nuanced craft of grilled cheese creation. Another time when grilled cheese shines? When you're in need of a pick-me-up; in fact, nearly three quarters of Americans surveyed say they like to eat a grilled cheese sandwich when having a bad day. So, grab a chunky sweater, heat the pan, and get to cooking.

The Cheesier, The Better

Americans don't hold back on the main event, with 68% of those surveyed saying the perfect grilled cheese sandwich includes more than one cheese, and cheddar topping the list as a grilled cheese ingredient must. For the ultimate stretch and flavor combo, in-house cheese expert Jill Allen recommends pairing Tillamook Medium and Sharp Cheddars.

Because the 'Gram eats first, cheese pull is critical. Most Americans surveyed said it's at least somewhat important that their sandwich features gooey, stretchy strands of cheese when pulled apart. To achieve the perfect cheese pull, Allen recommends pairing Tillamook Medium and Sharp Cheddars, which strike the perfect balance between flavor and stretch. To go bigger, try Monterey Jack or Whole Milk Mozzarella for a dramatic, photo-ready pull.

Bread Winners

White bread may be the national favorite (43%), but sourdough, multigrain, and brioche each have their fans — and their flavor. Chef Josh's pick? Thick-sliced sourdough, toasted to golden perfection. For the adventurous, he suggests a croissant grilled cheese with caramelized onions, fresh herbs, and Tillamook Truffle Cheddar. Yes, please.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese, yogurt, sour cream and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon, and Decatur, Illinois, and employs more than 1,100 team members. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

*Talker Research surveyed 5,000 Americans (100 from each state); the survey was commissioned by Tillamook and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Sept. 20 and Sept. 25, 2025.

