Tillamook Takes Top Honors at the World Cheese Awards--Again

Building on 116 Years of Craftsmanship, Tillamook Earns Continued Global Recognition at the Ultimate Stage for Dairy Excellence

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue the confetti (and maybe a cheese board): Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is celebrating big after the Tillamook Farmers' Collection Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar won Gold at the 37th World Cheese Awards (WCA).

Hosted in Bern, Switzerland, winning at this year's competition was no small feat. Organized by the Guild of Fine Food, WCA evaluated a record breaking 5,244 entries from 46 countries, all judged by a panel of 265 distinguished cheese experts from across the industry. The blind-judging process included evaluation of each cheese for the appearance of the rind and paste, the cheese's aroma, body, texture, and most notably, flavor and mouthfeel.

"For more than 116 years, Tillamook has been dedicated to making dairy better than it has to be, and this Gold win is a proud milestone in that journey," said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence at Tillamook County Creamery Association. "Winning at the World Cheese Awards once again proves that our relentless dedication to quality is more than a promise; it's our legacy. This recognition from such a prestigious program is a testament to our incredible team and our belief that dairy greatness is worth the effort."

The award-winning Tillamook Farmers' Collection Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar is available across the country at major grocery retailers. Find it at a store near you at FindTillamook.com and learn more at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, OR and Decatur, IL and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

