A New Era at Jeptha Creed: Expanded Distillery Experiences Arrive In 2026

The Kentucky–based craft bourbon producer is a bucket-list stop in 2026 with new barrel tastings, immersive distillery tours, and much more

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeptha Creed Distillery, a women-owned craft producer in Shelbyville, Kentucky, has announced an expanded lineup of distillery experiences launching in 2026. As part of its 10th anniversary celebration, these new and updated offerings elevate visitor engagement, bringing guests deeper into the story and craft behind the 'Our Farm to Your Glass' whiskey.

The revitalized and expanded experiences are designed to engage both first-time visitors and longtime fans. The enhanced tasting format now kicks off with a dynamic introduction to Jeptha Creed before guests dive into a guided flight showcasing the brand's signature bourbons, starting at $5 for adults. For those craving a deeper look behind the curtain, the Distillery Tour & Tasting experience offers visitors an immersive walk through the production floor, where visitors explore the art and science of bourbon-making and how Jeptha Creed's heirloom Bloody Butcher corn and all-natural, locally grown ingredients shape its signature 'Our Farm to Your Glass' whiskey. The full Distillery Tour & Tasting is available for $15, offering exceptional value for guests seeking a deeper dive.

Opening on March 1st, 2026, the all-new Single Barrel Thieving experience invites guests deeper into the heart of Jeptha Creed, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the art of single-barrel selection. Visitors will gain firsthand insight into the Nethery family philosophy and how Joyce Nethery and the distillery team evaluate and categorize each barrel by its unique flavor profile. The Single Barrel Thieving experience begins at $45, reflecting its rare, behind‑the‑scenes access.

The 'Our Farm to Your Glass' experience brings the brand's agricultural roots to life, guiding guests through the full journey from seed to sip. The immersive encounter highlights the farm-driven ethos and multigenerational legacy that define Jeptha Creed, showcasing the craftsmanship and care behind every bottle in a way the distillery has never presented before. The 'Our Farm to Your Glass' experience starts at $35, a great value for a fantastic educational session.

"For the past 10 years, our visitors have been the heart of everything we do at Jeptha Creed," said Joyce Nethery, Master Distiller and CEO of Jeptha Creed Distillery. "These experiences reflect our commitment to hospitality, transparency, and the deep roots of our family's work in every bottle. Cheers to another decade together at Jeptha Creed!"

With growing visitor traffic and rising interest in distillery tourism, Jeptha Creed continues to build on its reputation as a welcoming destination on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The distillery was recently recognized in Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Awards in 2024 and was placed among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. Designed for travelers, bourbon enthusiasts, and local residents seeking authentic engagement with craft spirits, these new experiences invite guests to discover the heart of Jeptha Creed in a deeper, more immersive way.

To learn more about Jeptha Creed's new distillery experiences, please visit: https://jepthacreed.com/distillery-experience/.

About Jeptha Creed Distillery

Located in Shelbyville, Kentucky, Jeptha Creed Distillery blends old-fashioned methods with modern innovation to meet today's tastes. Owned and operated by mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, the distillery sits on 64 acres of farmland where Bloody Butcher corn is grown for use across its portfolio of craft Kentucky bourbon. Every product reflects Jeptha Creed's commitment to quality, traceability, and craftsmanship.

jepthacreed.com

Media Contact:

Huiru Guo

Colangelo & Partners

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SOURCE Jeptha Creed Distillery