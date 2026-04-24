Jeptha Creed Distillery Announces Jammin' at Jeptha 2026 Concert Series Featuring Jordan Rainer and Colt Ford as Headliners

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Jeptha Creed Distillery

Apr 24, 2026, 10:00 ET

Tickets for the summer concert series are now available

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeptha Creed Distillery, owned and operated by the dynamic mother-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, is pleased to announce the return of its highly anticipated summer concert series, Jammin' at Jeptha, as part of the distillery's 10-year anniversary celebration. Marking a decade of bourbon, community, and "Our Farm to Your Glass" craftsmanship in Shelbyville, this year's series will feature multi-talented country artists Jordan Rainer and Colt Ford. Jordan Rainer will take the stage on Saturday, June 6, as part of her The Outlaw Rebellion Tour, and Colt Ford will perform on Saturday, August 8, with both shows taking place at the scenic Jeptha Creed Distillery grounds.

Jeptha Creed Distillery invites guests to experience an unforgettable evening of live music, craft spirits, and community. Attendees can sip Jeptha Creed's award-winning craft spirits, including its signature bourbons, all made using the distillery's own distinct heirloom corn grown on the 64-acre family farm. The Jeptha Creed bar will be serving, alongside a lineup of favorite local food trucks to support area businesses.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jordan Rainer and Colt Ford to Jeptha Creed for this year's Jammin' at Jeptha series," said Autumn Nethery, VP Of Operations at Jeptha Creed Distillery. "This event has become such a special tradition for our community, a true centerpiece of summer in Shelbyville. We are excited to continue creating memorable experiences that bring together great music, great bourbon, and great company at the distillery."

Don't miss this summer's must-attend event in Shelbyville! Tickets for Jordan Rainer are $30, and tickets for Colt Ford start at $45. Purchase your tickets now on the Jeptha Creed website: https://jepthacreed.com/events-page/

About Jeptha Creed Distillery (jepthacreed.com)
Located in Shelbyville, KY, Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today's demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by dynamic mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, and bourbon.

Media Contact:
Huiru Guo
Colangelo & Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE Jeptha Creed Distillery

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