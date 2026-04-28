Jeptha Creed Distillery Unveils Upcoming Release of Bruce's Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Bruce's Blue is an exclusive heirloom corn varietal developed, planted and harvested exclusively on Jeptha Creed's own farm. This new expression is the realization of the pioneering vision of Bruce Nethery, husband of Joyce Nethery and the driving force behind the family's Shelbyville farming operation. By developing and distilling their own heirloom grains, Jeptha Creed has cemented its role as industry leader in exploring the flavor possibilities heirloom corn can offer. Bruce's Blue Bourbon is the latest example of how Jeptha Creed has remained fiercely dedicated to Kentucky agriculture and Shelbyville's longstanding farming and distilling heritage.

Bottled at 50% ABV / 100 proof, Bruce's Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is made from a mash bill of 75% Bruce's Blue corn, 20% malted rye, and 5% malted barley. On the nose, the whiskey opens with notes of clover honey, rich cocoa, orange marmalade, almond amaretto, and blonde roast coffee. The palate is round and velvety, with notes of classic cola, sugary dates, cocoa powder, aged maple wood, and toasted clove. The finish lingers with crushed white pepper, sugary muddled mint, crème brûlée, and charred pipe tobacco.

"At Jeptha Creed, we've always believed that great bourbon begins on the farm," said Joyce Nethery, Master Distiller and CEO of Jeptha Creed Distillery. "Bruce's Blue is a meaningful release for our family because it reflects both our spirit of innovation and our commitment to heirloom grains. This bourbon represents an exciting future, driven by the unique, unmatched flavors that only our proprietary grains can deliver."

With Bruce's Blue, Jeptha Creed decisively establishes itself as a benchmark for heirloom grain spirits, proving the distillery's dedication to producing bourbons with an undeniable agricultural identity. Jeptha Creed continues to push the boundaries of what Kentucky bourbon can be, demonstrating how innovation is best achieved when grounded in the framework of traditional methods.

Bruce's Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (SRP: $59.99) will be available soon in 750ml bottles at the Distillery Visitor Center & Select KY Retailers.

For more information, please visit: https://jepthacreed.com/

About Jeptha Creed Distillery (j epthacreed.com )

Located in Shelbyville, KY, Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today's demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by dynamic mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, and bourbon.

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SOURCE Jeptha Creed Distillery