A New Era of FHU Ambassadors: President David R. Shannon to Serve as Chancellor, Dr. Milton Sewell to Become Chancellor Emeritus

HENDERSON, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During Freed-Hardeman University's 61st Annual Benefit Dinner, FHU Board of Trustees Chairman Scott E. Latham announced upcoming new titles for two of the university's most beloved servant leaders. Current President David R. Shannon will assume the role of FHU chancellor, while Dr. Milton Sewell will become chancellor emeritus. These title changes correspond with Dr. Keith Harris's transition to the role of FHU's 17th president June 1, 2026.

(L to R) President David R. Shannon and Dr. Milton Sewell are named Freed-Hardeman University chancellor and chancellor emeritus.

"These transitions allow FHU to honor Dr. Sewell's extraordinary legacy while ensuring the university continues to benefit from his experience and relationships," Latham said. "At the same time, expanding President Shannon's role leverages his broad influence and ability to continue to promote FHU in the years to come. Together, these changes position FHU to deepen donor engagement, strengthen enrollment efforts and provide continuity and momentum as we move forward."

Remaining Part of the FHU Family

Shannon has led FHU as president for nearly nine years, during which he has significantly expanded the university's influence both nationally and internationally. His vision and energy have inspired thousands of prospective students and many new donors to join the FHU community. As he assumes the role of chancellor, he will continue to represent the university, build relationships and help pursue strategic opportunities that enhance FHU's future.

Under Shannon's leadership, FHU has experienced record enrollment growth and enhanced its academic reputation through new program offerings and facility improvements. Known for his personal approach to leadership, Shannon has become a beloved figure on campus, regularly engaging with students and maintaining strong connections with alumni. His ability to share encouraging words and invest personally in the lives of students has made him a perfect fit for his new role as university chancellor.

"Being a part of the Freed-Hardeman family has been one of the great blessings of my life," Shannon said. "That blessing continues as I transition back to full-time ministry, while remaining available to serve FHU under Dr. Keith Harris's exceptional leadership. Working alongside Dr. Sewell, a trusted confidant and friend, as he transitions to chancellor emeritus, is deeply meaningful. The eternal mission and remarkable people of this university — extraordinary faculty, staff and administration led by a visionary board of trustees — shape exceptional young people for His glory. Being asked to continue serving this mission with these people is an honor and blessing."

A Lifetime of Service to Christian Education

Dr. Milton Sewell has served as FHU's chancellor for the past 18 years and as president for the 18 years before that. Throughout those decades of leadership, he has built strong relationships with students, parents, alumni and friends of the university, inspiring many to become part of the Freed-Hardeman family. He has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in support of FHU's mission and will continue to serve in many of the same ambassadorial and fundraising roles as chancellor emeritus.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the great progress FHU is experiencing as it continues under the presidential leadership of Dr. Keith Harris," Sewell said. "I'm also excited to work with David Shannon in his role as chancellor. He has built a tremendous network of friends and admirers who wish to stay connected to their beloved FHU. More people are supporting FHU now than ever before."

Sewell emphasized his commitment to the transition: "David Shannon, Keith Harris and I all share a deep love and respect for what Freed-Hardeman University has accomplished in the lives of thousands of young people. Supporting President Harris and his leadership will be our primary goal as chancellors."

Honoring the Past, Looking to the Future

On behalf of the FHU Board of Trustees, Latham expressed appreciation for both Sewell's and Shannon's years of service while looking forward to continued progress.

"Today, we celebrate two remarkable leaders whose faith, devotion and unwavering service have shaped Freed-Hardeman University in ways that will bless generations to come," he said. "As we honor Dr. Milton Sewell as chancellor emeritus and welcome David Shannon as our new chancellor, their examples remind us that Christian leadership is, at its core, an act of stewardship — offered with humility, courage and a servant's heart."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University