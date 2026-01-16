Freed-Hardeman University Celebrates 91 Graduates in 156th Year Commencement

Computer science graduate Evan Vance read scriptures from Proverbs 16:3 ("Commit your work to the Lord"), Jeremiah 29:11 ("For I know the plans I have for you") and Philippians 4:13 ("I can do all things through Christ"), and Marcus Williams, a Bible and youth and family ministry graduate, led the prayer.

"We have 91 graduates receiving 99 degrees; you have been busy," FHU President David R. Shannon said during his commencement address. "You all have persevered — Congratulations."

President Shannon charged the graduates to go forth and impact their communities and workplaces by working heartily for the Lord, emphasizing the importance of building healthy relationships and being "good stewards" who leave a place better than they found it.

"All of us have our stories," he said. "All of us will live a life that has valleys as well as peaks. It's how we respond to each of those that determines who we are. And today, we say you did it, and for the most part, you did it really, really well. Our prayer for you is to love God with everything you are and love God's people. Love the people that God has put into your life, whether it's family, friends or coworkers, to build healthy and strong relationships."

For the graduates, reaching this milestone prompted a multitude of feelings. "I feel gratitude and a bit of sadness," said Abby Edmonds, who received her associate degree in physical therapy. In May 2024, she earned a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology. "It's been five and half years total, but I will take my board exam in January and I plan to work at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. I get to do something I love, and I've learned to value every moment I'm in. There were 10 of us in the program so it feels like I'm leaving my family."

Crystal Truelove completed her Ed.S. in teacher leadership and was excited and anxious before the ceremony. "I've worked my way up from the office to assistant teacher, and now I work with the gifted students in first through fifth grade," said Truelove, who works for Memphis-Shelby County Schools. "My goal is to work in school administration."

Jaylen James earned his bachelors in sports administration and held two internships with the Baltimore Ravens as an FHU student. After the ceremony, he said he credits his business communication class for giving him the tools to present himself in a professional manner and how to engage a diverse group of people.

"He's our first to graduate college and we want him to fly as high as he can in the Lord. And we'll just sit back and watch," said his parents, Mike and Ann James, of Hulbert, Michigan.

