Freed-Hardeman University Celebrates 90th Annual Bible Lectureship With Focus on the Gospel of Matthew

HENDERSON, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 90th consecutive year, Freed-Hardeman University will host its Annual Bible Lectureship, welcoming Christians, church leaders and Bible students from across the nation Feb. 1-5. Registration is free and open to the public. This year's theme, "Our God, His Kingdom: Seeing the Christ in Matthew," examines Jesus' teachings, miracles and sacrifice as told in the Gospel of Matthew.

"The Annual Bible Lectureship brings thousands of Christians from around the nation and the world to our campus for a special time of fellowship, networking and study," Lectureship Director Dr. Doug Burleson said. "We are especially excited about focusing on the story of Christ from the Gospel of Matthew and pray this week will not only bless our campus but also the surrounding community and region."

The 2026 FHU Bible Lectureship is dedicated to Dr. James L. and Becky Gardner, who have devoted decades to serving God's church, FHU and the countless students they have taught and mentored. An appreciation dinner will be held in their honor on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m. in Brewer Sports Center's Auxiliary Gym.

The Hispanic Lectureship Workshop, designed for Spanish-speaking guests, will once again precede the full program Jan. 30-Feb. 1 and will meet in Chapel Hall in the Old Main Administration Building.

Keynote speakers will address audiences each evening at 7 p.m. in Dryden Auditorium. Speakers and their topics include FHU President David R. Shannon, "Our God Becomes Like One of Us"; honoree James L. Gardner, "Our God Teaches Us"; Eric Garner, "Our God Leads Us"; Bryan McAlister, "Our God Dies for Us"; and Hiwatthia Jones, "Our God Commissions Us."

A two-day Youth and Family Workshop will feature over 20 sessions designed to help attendees grow in ministering to children, families and youth. The Teen Lectureship will include studies and group discussions to challenge and encourage teens (grades 6-12) to grow closer to God, while the Kids Lectureship provides a safe and wholesome environment for children in fifth grade and below. Children must be preregistered for the Kids Lectureship by Jan. 18.

Teachers and preachers may participate in series such as "The Preacher's Toolbox," "Teaching Like the Master," "Preaching the Old Testament" and "The Greatest Sermon Ever Preached." Other classes will delve into Bible backgrounds and theology through the study of historical context, biblical prophecy, archaeology and applications for contemporary concerns.

In recognition of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a series titled "The Riches and Responsibilities of the American Christian" will reflect on the freedoms and unique opportunities Christians have enjoyed in the United States.

Two new Bible study books will be available at the 2026 Lectureship. One book features chapters written by 14 men for a general audience, while "The Right Side-Up Kingdom in an Upside-Down World," written by 13 women, is especially designed for women's Bible study. Additional resources from FHU Press will also be available, including "Kingdom Stories: 33 Family Devotionals and Activities," a family devotional book, and "Who is Jesus?," a 52-week study through Matthew's Gospel. Books may be purchased at the Lectureship Welcome Center or through Amazon.

A full lectureship schedule, registration and links for purchasing books and tickets are available at fhu.edu/lectureship.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

