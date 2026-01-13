A NEW ERA OF VALUE: TACO BELL® LAUNCHES THE NEW LUXE VALUE MENU FEATURING TEN CRAVEABLE ITEMS ALL $3 OR LESS

Bringing Taco Bell's signature food innovation to value, this lineup blends fan-favorites with new indulgent, bold creations—available nationwide January 22

Taco Bell's new Luxe Value Menu debuts nationwide, introducing five new elevated creations paired with five beloved value favorites, all for $3* or less, starting January 22.

The Luxe Value Menu offers a variety of bold, craveable food options and brand-new innovations rotating in throughout the year.

Taco Bell Rewards Members get exclusive Early Access beginning January 16** through the Taco Bell app, or check-in at drive-thru and restaurant kiosks via the app.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell unveils its next chapter of unparalleled value with the nationwide debut of its new Luxe Value Menu on January 22. Built on the belief that value should never mean compromise, the Luxe Value Menu offers ten craveable items priced at $3 or less, introducing five new bold innovations, while carrying forward five fan favorites from the Cravings Value Menu, ushering in the next evolution of value at Taco Bell. Starting January 16, Taco Bell Rewards Members can unlock exclusive early access to the full Luxe Value Menu through the Taco Bell app and by checking in at the drive-thru or restaurant kiosk via the app.

A New Standard for Value

The Luxe Value Menu isn't just a collection of craveable items — it's a bold statement about where Taco Bell is taking value in 2026 and beyond. The Luxe Value Menu delivers exciting, flavor-forward options that elevate everyday cravings. Designed for fans who want the most out of their dollar, the menu delivers rich flavors, unique forms, and ongoing innovation that keeps things fresh all year long to satisfy any Taco Bell cravings.

It's proof that value shouldn't require compromise. With the Luxe Value Menu, Taco Bell raises the bar for affordable indulgence, proving that value can be vast, elevated, and something worth bragging about.

"At Taco Bell, value has always been about delivering more — more flavor, more abundance, more options, more excitement," said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer, North America, at Taco Bell. "The Luxe Value Menu was built on one ambition: to defy expectations of what value can be. Through extensive fan testing and bold innovation, we created menu items that deliver an elevated experience at an accessible price point. This isn't just a menu refresh, it's a new standard for value at Taco Bell and across the industry."

Meet the Luxe Lineup

Whether you're returning for old favorites or ready to try something luxurious and new, the Luxe Value Menu offers an extensive lineup of satisfying, must-try items, all for $3 or less.

New Luxe Value Menu Items

Mini Taco Salad – $2.49* : First teased at Live Más Live 2025, this is a new take on a classic, featuring seasoned beef, creamy Chipotle Sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and refried beans in a crispy, golden tortilla bowl.

: First teased at Live Más Live 2025, this is a new take on a classic, featuring seasoned beef, creamy Chipotle Sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and refried beans in a crispy, golden tortilla bowl. Beefy Potato Loaded Griller – $2.49* : Seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, nacho cheese sauce, creamy Chipotle Sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped up and grilled to eat on-the-go.

: Seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, nacho cheese sauce, creamy Chipotle Sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped up and grilled to eat on-the-go. Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip – $2.49* : Layers of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, and a three-cheese blend — served with tortilla chips for scoopable satisfaction.

: Layers of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, and a three-cheese blend — served with tortilla chips for scoopable satisfaction. Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker – $2.99* : Grilled all-white-meat chicken, Avocado Ranch Sauce, three-cheese blend, lettuce, and tomatoes. Folded, grilled, and ready to enjoy wherever you are.

: Grilled all-white-meat chicken, Avocado Ranch Sauce, three-cheese blend, lettuce, and tomatoes. Folded, grilled, and ready to enjoy wherever you are. (Limited-Time) Salted Caramel Churros – $1.99*: Crispy-on-the-outside, sweet-and-creamy-on-the-inside, churros dusted in salted caramel sugar, this indulgent dessert is available for a limited time.

Returning Value Favorites

Cheesy Roll Up – $1.19*

Spicy Potato Soft Taco – $1.29*

Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito – $1.49*

3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt – $2.29*

Cheesy Double Beef Burrito – $2.79*

On January 27, Taco Bell's Tuesday Drops gives 30K Rewards Members the opportunity to snag a new Luxe Value Menu favorite for $1, only on the app at 2PM PT on a first come first served basis***.

Take a Lap of Luxury

To celebrate the launch, Taco Bell is transforming one of its drive-thrus into a five-star tasting experience with Laps of Luxury — a first-of-its-kind for the brand, multi-course preview of the Luxe Value Menu served directly to guests in their cars available via reservation only. Rewards Members in Southern California can reserve a spot via Resy to experience the elevated menu through an immersive drive-thru format, so we encourage Rewards Members to be on the lookout for the Resy link that will be sent to emails****.

The experience features a chauffeured, ten-lap journey through the drive-thru, with each menu item unveiled beneath a silver cloche as a string quartet serenades guests through the speakers — all while sipping a champagne flute of Baja Blast (no alcohol included!). Guiding the experience is a front-seat narrator who leads guests through each course with the expertise and flair of a sommelier.

Where: 1604 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA

When: Wednesday, January 14, 2026 First reservation: 5:15 PM Last reservation: 5:45 PM Thursday, January 15, 2026 First reservation: 11:00 AM Last reservation: 6:30 PM



No matter which drive-thru you're in, fans nationwide can also enjoy a guided tasting experience via audio tracks that can be accessed on Taco Bell's website and on a well-known streaming platform. The audio guide walks listeners through the ten-course menu, savoring every cheesy, crunchy bite in the most luxurious way. Fans who can't make it to the event can still create their own lap of luxury — whether in the drive-thru or from the comfort of home.

Value Is in Our DNA

From the legendary Cravings Value Menu to the wildly popular Luxe Boxes, Taco Bell has long defined what value looks like. But in 2026, value isn't just defined by price, but by experiences that feel thoughtful, elevated, and worth savoring. The Luxe Value Menu embodies that shift, blending innovation with irresistible flavors fans know and love.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 63 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

*At participating locations for a limited time only (if applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.

**From 1/16/2026-1/21/2026, Rewards Members get early access to Luxe Value Menu when they order via the app, while supplies last. Contact store for participation, which varies.

***On 1/27/2026, 30k verified Rewards Members that click 'Claim Reward,' will claim a reward for a Luxe Value Menu Item, which may be redeemed for $1 plus tax. Limit one (1) per user. Redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Must add one qualifying product, Salted Caramel Churros, Mini Taco Salad, Chips and Nacho Supreme Dip, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, or Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker to cart. If part of a delivery order, delivery fee & other fees may apply. Product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons to eligible redemptions may incur an up-charge cost. Offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Prices and items vary. No cash value. Additional terms apply: https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use. ©2026 Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC.

****Attendance at Taco Bell Event in Los Angeles and use of the sign-up links is limited to individuals who are legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older, and who are Taco Bell Rewards members located in the Los Angeles area who received an email invitation from Taco Bell (an "Invitation"). Invitations are nontransferable and have no cash value. Limit one (1) sign-up per person for themselves and up to one (1) guest that is also at least 21 years old. First come first served, 60 slots available. All costs incurred in connection with attending the event are the sole responsibility of the attendee. No compensation will be provided for any reason, including, without limitation, cancellation, delay, or postponement of the event. Attendees must comply with any stated policies, protocols and procedures, including but not limited to those related to COVID-19. Void where prohibited.

