A New Kind of Furniture Row Focused on Low Prices and Lasting Value is Coming to Denver!

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is excited to announce the launch of a new type of Furniture Row store in their hometown of Denver, Colorado. The new store is called The Outlet @Furniture Row and it is located at 5740 N Broadway. True to its name, The Outlet @Furniture Row will offer a wide variety of manufacturer-direct products for every room of the home at next-to-wholesale prices. It's designed to be a more laid-back shopping space where customers can take advantage of huge savings on versatile furnishings with immediate availability.

"Everyone at Furniture Row is buzzing about the new Outlet space coming to Denver," according to Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row. "Over the last 50 years, our customers have made us one of the largest and most trusted furniture retailers in America, and our success has given us an extensive network of manufacturers in countries all over the world. With The Outlet, we're leveraging our reach to obtain select collections of furnishings that these manufacturers will sometimes offer to partnered retailers at incredibly low prices. At The Outlet, we can offer an extensive selection of beautiful new products at prices that are often lower than those found in clearance sections of other stores - it truly is the best value for miles around, and it's our way of saying 'thank you' to our customers for all the years of continued success."

The Outlet @Furniture Row now occupies the expansive space at 5740 N Broadway, and the Furniture Row Dining and Bedroom store that shared this location is being moved down the street to the stunning Showroom @Furniture Row building. At The Outlet, customers can still expect to find products for every room of the home laid out in easy-to-navigate sections, but the store has been completely restyled with a new aesthetic that's easy-going and full of energy. The floor of The Outlet will feature fully assembled products in a range of versatile and popular styles, and each product will display vibrant price tags designed to draw the eye. Behind each of the floor models, customers will find stacks of the unassembled versions of the products in flat-packed boxes that can be taken home that very day, instead of having to wait for it to be delivered. The idea is that customers can easily move throughout the space, find great-looking products at an incredible discount, and then carry their favorite finds out of the store into almost any vehicle for easy, same-day transportation. The Outlet @Furniture Row is shaping up to be one of the company's most exciting ideas yet - it's fun, refreshing, and the first place any Denver-area customer should visit when looking for a deal.

Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

