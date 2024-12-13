A New Multiyear Partnership Between Discount Tire and Elite Clubs National League

Discount Tire Expands Into Youth Sports Nationwide With New ECNL Soccer Partnership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading retailer of tires and wheels, Discount Tire , began a multiyear partnership for 2024-2026 with the Elite Clubs National League, or ECNL, the nation's top youth soccer program offering multiple developmental platforms for elite athletes. Discount Tire is now the Official Tire Retailer for the ECNL through the 2026 season, expanding its partnership roster to allow for a greater focus on the next generations of tire consumers.

(ECNL boys and girls tournament held in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo Credit: Elite Clubs National League)

The partnership between Discount Tire and the ECNL officially kicked off in November at the ECNL Girls Phoenix Showcase in Arizona. During this three-day event, 178 teams from across the country in the U16-U18/19 age groups competed in front of hundreds of college and professional scouts for their chance to show their skills and talent.

"Discount Tire strives to make the tire buying process easy, inviting, and safe for all drivers — no matter their age," shared Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "By investing in our youth, Discount Tire can expand the knowledge of tire safety starting at an earlier age than we have before."

Support for the ECNL expands Discount Tire's commitment to significant sponsor investments in soccer, including the multiyear deal as the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer and teamwide partnerships with Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami, Nashville SC, Portland Timbers, and Seattle Sounders.

"Since the founding of the girls league in 2009, the ECNL has grown into an incredible youth soccer platform for male and female youth players at the domestic and international levels," said Christian Lavers, ECNL President. "Today, the ECNL includes more than 400 clubs and 120,000 players nationwide, providing incredible competition, development and opportunities for all its athletes."

Discount Tire's branding will be featured at more than 40 prominent ECNL Showcase and National Championship events annually. Discount Tire will be highlighted with field signage at each event, including at the Continental Tire ECNL National Selection Game series, receive exposure on the ECNL podcast " Breaking the Line, " and appear in ECNL newsletters and joint social media campaigns. The deal also includes title sponsorship of the ECNL Conference Cup and League Cups competitions, and branding on game jerseys.

For more information on Discount Tire's investment in soccer, visit DiscountTire.com/MLS .

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com .

About the ECNL

The ECNL is the nation's leading youth soccer development platform. The ECNL respects and celebrates the unique individuality of every youth soccer player and club, supporting and enabling them to unleash their unfettered passion and fierce tenacity in striving to achieve their potential.

The ECNL mission to Raise the Game is a total commitment to create the best possible environment for players, coaches, referees and administrators, with a determination to constantly question convention and challenge the status quo in youth sports.

The ECNL Commitment:

We will lead, set our eyes on new horizons, and pursue them relentlessly. Born out of the belief in a better way. Continued in the ever-evolving pursuit of excellence.

