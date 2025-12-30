AMERICA'S TIRE EXPANDS RETAIL FOOTPRINT INTO NEW JERSEY

Leading national tire and wheel retailer opening its first location in the state

BURLINGTON, N.J., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Tire, a leading retailer of tires and wheels, opened its first location in the entire state of New Jersey. The new tire store is located at 2501 Mount Holly Road, near the intersection of Burlington-Mount Holly Road and I-295. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday. America's Tire is closed Sunday.

America's Tire store exterior in Burlington, New Jersey.

The phone number for the new America's Tire store in Burlington is (609) 326-9366. Its webpage can be found at www.americastire.com/store/NJ/Burlington/s/2408. Customers can schedule an appointment online for an even quicker tire shopping and service experience using America's Tire Store Locator .

As a service to drivers, America's Tire offers customers free tire repair and air pressure checks at its new Burlington location and reminds New Jersey drivers of tire safety tips , including the importance of properly inflated tires.

"Our doors are officially open, so we invite all of Burlington County to come say hello and get their tires checked for free," said America's Tire store manager Gene Bailey. "America's Tire might be an unfamiliar brand to the drivers of New Jersey, but our team of tire experts is ready and trained to provide the easy, inviting, and safe customer experience we are known for across the country."

America's Tire sells a wide selection of leading tire brands , including Michelin, Nitto, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental, and Cooper. America's Tire also sells a variety of wheel brands , including Fuel, MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal, and Black Rhino. All America's Tire stores also offer wheels and windshield wiper replacement.

Founded in 1960, America's Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Michigan, into one of the nation's leading tire retailers. The company has seen exponential growth over the past decade, recently surpassing 1,250 stores in 2025. This new Burlington location will also mark the company's expansion into its 40th state.

America's Tire guarantees the lowest prices on tires and is focused on making tire buying easy and hassle-free for drivers in Burlington, New Jersey. America's Tire also offers ongoing deals to help customers save on their tire and wheel purchases.

Additionally, to start shopping for the best tire for a driver's individual needs, America's Tire offers Treadwell, the same tool used by its experts in-store to recommend tires, which can be accessed online at AmericasTire.com/Treadwell to provide personalized tire recommendations based on where you drive, what you drive, and how you drive.

About America's Tire

America's Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,250 stores in 40 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Treadwell, the company's proprietary online tire recommendation tool, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. America's Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.americastire.com .

Media Contact

Kerry O'Malley Gleim

[email protected]

(844) 400-0221

SOURCE Discount Tire