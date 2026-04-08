A New Star in Miami: Limited Spec Automotive Debuts the Mansory Shooting Star

MIAMI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury reaches a new peak as Limited Spec Automotive presents its latest 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory research. We are the only official Mansory dealership in the United States. Our team currently offers one of these rare masterpieces in our local inventory. Consequently, discerning collectors can now experience this bespoke artistry firsthand in South Florida.

Artistry Meets Assertive Performance

The 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory edition at Limited Spec in Miami, FL.

The Mansory transformation turns the standard SUV into a bold statement of individuality. First, the exterior features wide-body carbon fiber components. Moreover, the hand-crafted interior offers a level of detail rarely seen in automotive design. Those looking for a 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory for sale near Miami find unmatched craftsmanship here. Additionally, the 2026 Cullinan Mansory specs include a refined engine that delivers immense power.

"Our dealership prides itself on offering vehicles that move the soul," says Stephen Waisman, spokesperson for Limited Spec Automotive. "This 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory research demonstrates why Mansory remains the gold standard for bespoke luxury."

Bespoke Features of the Shooting Star

The Shooting Star edition remains a favorite among our hip and well-read clientele. Furthermore, we curate our collection to ensure every vehicle meets rigorous standards. This specific model includes several standout elements:

Signature "Shooting Star" headliner with thousands of fiber-optic lights.

Visible carbon fiber aero kits for a more aggressive stance.

Fully customized leather upholstery in vibrant, exclusive colorways.

Performance exhaust systems that provide a deep, resonant tone.

The Premier Destination for Exotics

Because we are the top used luxury automotive dealership in Miami, we understand your time is valuable. Lastly, we provide complete transparency regarding the 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory price for serious inquiries. We invite you to visit our showroom and join the exclusive world of Mansory.

About Limited Spec Automotive in Miami, FL

Limited Spec Automotive's team of experts is dedicated to helping buyers find the perfect luxury vehicle to fit their lifestyles and preferences. The Miami-based dealership is committed to excellence and provides exceptional service and guidance throughout the purchasing process. Customers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website or showroom to explore available trade-in options and luxury inventory today.

Media Contact: Stephen Waisman, [email protected], 786-233-0526

SOURCE Limited Spec Automotive