A new vision of style. H&M reignites its fashion sensibility with A/W 2024, starring Charli xcx, Arca, Lila Moss, Loli Bahia, Sage Elsesser and Sega Bodega

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A/W 2024 marks a refresh of H&M's fashion spirit. Full of rich tones, intriguing details and design-focused silhouettes, this season brings a very special collection for H&M. The A/W 2024 collection will be available in select stores worldwide and online at hm.com beginning September 12th.

Charli xcx stars in H&M's A/W 2024 Campaign

"This collection is full of many special inspirations and quality materials. The leather, the knits, the sparkly separates – together the pieces showcase the strength of H&M's fashion ability. It's all about great clothes: real wardrobe icons. The campaign lets the fashion shine," says Eliana Masgalos, Womenswear Design Director, H&M.

Each piece within the assortment tells a unique story. The collection is inspired by the eternal glamour and versatility of mid-century design, the deep and sophisticated hues of wood and retro interiors, the lingering beauty of Hollywood cinema sirens, and the cycle of styles across key fashion eras.

The A/W 2024 campaign features an array of musicians, models, and cultural leaders. Created by photographer Sam Rock and director Albert Moya, it is a celebration of fashion, individuality, and personal style. The cast of contemporary icons, including Charli xcx, Arca, Lila Moss, Ajus Samuel, Loli Bahia, Wali Deutsch, Okay Kaya, Bibi Breslin, Alewya, Sage Elsesser, Sega Bodega, and Lux Gillespie, embodies H&M's commitment to embracing fashion and self-expression.

A mid-century mood is visible in the suiting, including boxy jackets and micro skirts. There are flashes of vintage-styles seen in the leather dresses and heirloom-style mesh dresses. Premium materials such as leather and suede add to the opulent feel of the collection. Knits include skirt suits in stretch wool, and must-have matching vests and shorts. The color palette features an array of browns, from caramel to deep mahogany. Oxblood and green add to the archival feel, complemented by black and white as accent statements. Accessories include heeled pumps with a round toe, studded loafers, and furry slip-ons. Bags are slick and structural. Jewelry ranges from minimal and angular to offbeat and earthy. Belts help complete the mood of assertive femininity, emphasizing shapes and lines.

For men, the mood is tailored classicism, matched with opulence. Tailoring in oxblood and cool steel tones create elevated statement pieces, such as a leather trench cut at a mid-length and a lurex tweed workwear jacket. Items combine a spirit of utility with individuality – a message central to the H&M ethos of great fashion for everyone.

"The A/W 2024 collection is all about the joy of great fashion. Music is an area where experimentation, individuality and flair have always thrived, so it makes perfect sense for H&M to be paying tribute to the intersection between style, sound and self-expression." - Jörgen Andersson, Creative Director, H&M

H&M will kick off the global celebrations of its much-anticipated A/W 24 collection with a spectacular party in London. A multi-faceted celebration of music, fashion and individuality, the event will feature a special performance by Charli xcx and DJ sets by Jamie xx and Sherelle. In keeping with the spirit of inclusivity that defines H&M, the invite will be open to all, with customers able to sign up for the chance to attend via social media and through members competitions.

