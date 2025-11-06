Perfect Moment x H&M brings style to the slopes with a new après-ski collaboration

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, H&M takes on elevated slope style with Chamonix-founded luxury ski and lifestyle brand, Perfect Moment, to create a collection for après-ski and beyond. The 28-piece capsule features down-filled outerwear, striking separates, knitwear and winter-ready accessories. The designs are a nod to Perfect Moment's performance-led skiwear, while the mix- and-match approach means the collection can go from the chalet to the city. Perfect Moment x H&M will be available in select stores and at hm.com from December 2, 2025.

H&M teams up with Perfect Moment

''We've loved translating our distinct brand DNA into a perfect Apres-Ski capsule for H&M. Working with the teams in Stockholm has been a highlight moment to remember for sure. I can't wait to see our joint community of Moment Makers now bring it all to life''. Jane Gottschalk, Creative Director and Founder of Perfect Moment.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Perfect Moment on this winter collection – it's unexpected, dynamic, and sure to spark excitement. The silhouettes are glamorous yet laid-back – just like après-ski – but also has a real edge with the leather, faux fur and textured knits," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor and Head of Design Womenswear at H&M.

Key pieces include a burgundy faux fur down-filled puffer jacket with a hood that hits just above the hips, a black and white star-print puffer jacket with a jacquard belt, burgundy leather trousers based on traditional ski pants with a subtle bootcut a loop knit cardigan with striped knit trims, and a matching burgundy knitted set of button top and shorts. For accessories, there are faux fur tall moon boots, short padded moon boots, hats with pom-poms, wraparound sunglasses and an oversized star-print wool and mohair scarf.

The color palette draws on Perfect Moment's iconic use of black, white and silver, and introduces a decadent burgundy and icy blue as a contrast. Materials include faux fur, leather, lurex knit, merino wool, mohair and cashmere blends. Prints are a play on Perfect Moment's logo – the North Star – which also features on each piece as a mark of distinction. Details like oversized hoods, toggles at waist to cinch in , jacquard trims and pom-poms balance function and style.

