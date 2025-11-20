H&M LAUNCHES NEW CONCEPT STORE IN BEVERLY HILLS, INTRODUCING H&M PRE-LOVED TO L.A.

"With this new concept store in Beverly Hills, we've created more than a destination — we've created an experience. With a curated assortment and elevated interior features, and introducing our pre-loved concept, the store is a space where fashion is playful, personal and connected to culture." – Jörgen Andersson, Chief Creative Officer, H&M

Spanning over 5,000 square feet, the Beverly Hills location offers an artfully designed shopping experience — with a store concept inspired by H&M's Scandinavian heritage and the architectural history of California. Developed by H&M's in-house architecture team, the store is set within a historic Art Deco landmark and features an open wood ceiling original to the structure, with interiors that include stucco-textured walls, tile flooring, architectural wood shelving, and travertine stone accents.

To celebrate the new store, H&M welcomed Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle, Julez Smith, and Tina Knowles – all dressed in current H&M collections. The opening also marks the debut of H&M Pre-Loved in Los Angeles, the brand's curated secondhand offering, now featured in the second permanent in-store shop-in-shop in North America, following its launch in SoHo NYC last year. For this location, H&M is partnering with Wasteland, a beloved LA-based vintage store known for its trend-forward curation and deep roots in the local fashion scene. To commemorate the launch, H&M and Wasteland will host pop-up shops at four iconic LA flea markets over the course of four weeks.

"Since Wasteland's inception, our whole ethos has centered on sustainability, and making people's sartorial dreams come true! Our hope is that anytime a customer enters one of our stores, or our new pre-loved collaboration with H&M, that they feel like they're in the best closet in the world. I'm excited for both H&M and Wasteland's customers to experience this new chapter that both teams have been working so hard on." – Cheryl Cohen, Founder and CEO, Wasteland

Behind the scenes, the smart store leverages RFID-enabled systems to ensure accurate inventory and streamline item location and replenishment. Customers benefit from convenient options like in-store pickup for online orders and mobile checkout, which allows employees to assist anywhere on the floor. These features, designed to elevate the customer experience, are complemented by digital screens that bring style inspiration and campaign content to life.

H&M Beverly Hills joins a growing list of concept store locations in Chelsea (London), Södermalm (Stockholm), Le Marais (Paris), and Seongsu (Seoul) — each designed to reflect the spirit of its neighborhood while strengthening brand relevance and awareness among H&M's target customers. Following its opening, H&M Beverly Hills will serve as a hub for local events including a Holiday gifting activation and curated events hosted by local tastemakers including Maeve Reily, Sami Miro, and Tue Nguyen. For more information on upcoming programming and pop-ups in Los Angeles, click here.

