A new way to interpret the PAI: Introducing the PAI Plus!

LUTZ, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When clinicians need a trusted tool to assess psychopathology, they know to turn to the Personality Assessment Inventory (PAI). Now with the introduction of the PAI Plus, administrations of the PAI provide even more insight into a person's mental state.

One of the most widely used and well-validated instruments for personality assessment, the PAI offers 22 nonoverlapping scales that cover the constructs most relevant to a broad-based assessment of mental disorders. The PAI Plus takes the existing PAI items and provides an updated way to interpret the data. After assessment with the original PAI, PAI Plus reports can be generated through the PARiConnect online assessment platform to provide scoring and enhanced interpretation.

The new PAI Plus report offers a Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Ed. (DSM-5®) update that aligns diagnostic possibilities with the criteria, an optional Alternative Model for Personality Disorders Profile, 15 additional supplemental indices, profile overlays for context-specific normative groups, and an updated and modern PARiConnect report. A manual supplement incorporates research findings and theoretical developments that have occurred in in the literature and details the development and reasoning behind this update.

"The PAI is revered for its ability to provide insight into adult personality," stated Kristin Greco, PAR CEO. "The PAI Plus offers additional understanding of PAI results based on years of research, giving users an expanded ability to help their clients with whatever they are facing."

The PAI Plus is now available. To learn more, visit www.parinc.com/PAI_Plus, or call PAR Customer Support at 1.800.331.8378.

Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessment instruments, software, and other related materials. Over the past four decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service.

