A New Winter Travel Trend, Winterapy, is Emerging Across Québec

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonjour Québec is encouraging North American visitors to try a new winter travel trend - Winterapy™ - in their latest tourism campaign.

As the name suggests, Winterapy™ revolves around a holistic wellness experience that can only be gained by visiting Québec during its magical winter months. Québec offers one of the most diverse winter tourism landscapes in North America. From skiing and snowshoeing, cold plunges at a host of breathtaking spas, cozying up in rustic chalets, and celebrating at iconic winter festivals like Carnaval de Québec, the province is uniquely positioned to deliver this winter wellness "treatment".

"Québec's winter is not just a season, it's an experience," says Geneviève Cantin, Chief Executive Officer for Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec. "We've packaged the joy, vitality and wonder that our residents have always known into a playful campaign that shows the world, winter can truly be good for you."

Winterapy™ comes with a long list of positive "side effects," including:

A Natural Energy Boost: Cold, fresh air invigorates the body, boosts circulation and sharpens focus. Whether skiing a pristine trail, hiking through frosted pines, or simply soaking up the European charm, the surge of energy is almost instant.

Improved Mood: Snow reflects sunlight to lift the spirit and boost vitamin D levels, which can also chase away brain fog.

Stress Reduction: The stillness of Québec's remote, snowy landscapes can also quiet the mind as proven with the rise of "quiet travel". The province's tranquil, natural environments have been shown to melt stress, and some visitors report temporary loss of deadlines, worries and other mental clutter.

Restorative Sleep: Outdoor activity is nature's own sleep aid, and restorative sleep promotes faster muscle recovery and improved cognitive functions.

Lasting Joy: Winter is about savoring the simple pleasures in life, embracing the cozy season and nostalgia. In Québec, experience the joy of a spontaneous snowball fight, a shared laugh on a ski lift and the cozy glow of a fire after a full day outdoors.

Those interested in experiencing Winterapy™ for themselves can watch the campaign video here , and start planning their Québec winter getaway at www.winterapy.com . Share the joy of Winterapy™ on Instagram.

