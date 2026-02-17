Bonjour Québec: Meet Summer, and See Québec Through Her Eyes

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi America, it's me – Summer – Bonjour Québec is welcoming me with open arms this coming season.

You're probably bundled up right now trying to keep the cold days of winter at bay. I'm just around the corner, 125 days in fact.

I travel the world every year—bringing sunshine, long days, and a sense of possibility. Like everyone, I need a vacation too, and my ideal retreat is the Canadian province of Québec.

There's a reason I feel especially at home here. They welcome me differently. You could say, "Summer Loves it Here."

In Québec, I'm not just enjoyed – I'm embraced. The province's cities come alive with festivals, music and outdoor dining, offering European charm and a contagious "joie de vivre". Mother Nature shows off with stunning landscapes – from the St. Lawrence River to lush, forest trails, coastal vistas and quiet lakes.

And this summer, there's even more to love.

Starting in Montréal, vibrant history, an energetic atmosphere and charming cobblestone streets await in the Old Port. A quick drive over to the Eastern Townships rewards visitors with lavender fields and floral gardens at Bleu Lavande. Just across the St. Lawrence River from Montréal, Montérégie offers a stunning display of hot air balloons and music during the International de Montgolfières Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (August 7-9 and 13-16). Myriad waterscapes and adventures await, like a whale-watching cruise on the Côte-Nord. In Québec City, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac offers an iconic stay at the world's most photographed hotel. Other unforgettable stays include enchanting A-frame cabins enveloped in nature and accommodations inspired by the acrobatic skills of circus artists, suspended and hooked onto a mountain. From Michelin-starred gems and farm-fresh finds to charming bistros nestled in the countryside, summertime is a feast for the senses.

So consider this both an announcement and an invitation.

Because while summer is beautiful all over the world, no one welcomes Summer as warmly as Québec.

See you soon,

- Summer

Bonjour Québec's new campaign, featuring Summer herself, celebrates what makes summer in Québec unforgettable: vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and an inviting warmth that goes far beyond the weather. Here, spontaneity is encouraged, laughter comes easily, and every moment feels worth savoring.

To see what else Summer has in store this coming season, visit Bonjour Québec's website, or follow along on Instagram at @travelinquebecfromabroad or on Facebook at @bonjourquebec.

SOURCE Bonjour Québec