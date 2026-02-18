BONJOUR QUÉBEC INTRODUCES SOCIAL-FIRST INTERVIEW SERIES "COLD PLUNGE", ENCOURAGING GUESTS TO BARE IT ALL

"Cold Plunge" Host and Canadian Olympic Snowboarder Sébastien Toutant puts three Québec personalities in the hot seat—which is actually a frigid cold plunge—for the world's coldest interviews

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first of three episodes of Bonjour Québec's new social-first, short-form interview series, "Cold Plunge," has launched on Instagram at @travelinquebecfromabroad. Hosted by Sébastien Toutant—an Olympic Gold Medalist and multiple-time X Games Medalist and World Champion—the series features lighthearted interviews with three internationally acclaimed Québécois who must bare it all while they bear a cold plunge for at least five minutes in 46°F / 8°C water.

The inaugural special guests include:

Georges St-Pierre: A former mixed martial arts champion, widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in UFC history, and wellness advocate (@georgesstpierre)

A former mixed martial arts champion, widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in UFC history, and wellness advocate (@georgesstpierre) Énola Bédard: A dancer, choreographer and global content creator now based in Los Angeles where she collaborates with major brands and artists (@enolabedard)

A dancer, choreographer and global content creator now based in Los Angeles where she collaborates with major brands and artists (@enolabedard) Shina Novalinga (Shina Nova): An Inuk artist, throat singer and content creator from Nunavik, recognized for her essential role in bringing Inuit culture to the international stage (@shinanova)

Viewers can watch the new series on Bonjour Québec's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also follow Toutant on TikTok for access to the interviews.

"Cold Plunge" is an extension of Bonjour Québec's tourism campaign, Winterapy, which has become a fond, all-encompassing term that describes Québec's magical winter season.

Winterapy offers visitors a source of joy, renewal and holistic wellness across one of the most diverse landscapes in North America. From crisp days spent on the slopes or snowshoeing through a tranquil forest, to a relaxing contrast therapy session in nature at one of the many Nordic spas across the province, and fireside moments in rustic chalets, Québec invites visitors to savor the simple pleasures of the season and experience the restorative benefits of time spent outdoors.

Those interested in experiencing Winterapy can start planning their Québec winter getaway at www.winterapy.com. Share the joy of Winterapy on Instagram.

SOURCE Bonjour Québec