A New Year, An Even Better Cracker From Mary's Gone Crackers

The Snack Brand Celebrates Successful 2022 Additions to Line and Garners Anticipation for 2023 Endeavors

RENO, Nev., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers – the industry leader in certified organic, gluten-free, Kosher, non-GMO crackers – is riding their wave of success achieved in 2022 into 2023. As a part of this momentum, the brand also made an appearance at Natural Products Expo West in Southern California last week to continue to promote their recent innovations in natural snacking.

"After such a pivotal year for the brand with the introduction of two new product lines, we are excited to put our best foot forward in 2023," said Jason Galante, Vice President of Sales with Mary's Gone Crackers. "We specialize in providing consumers with new snacks that are healthy and delicious and will continue to do so."

Mary's Gone Crackers diversified their snack lineup in 2022 with the release of two highly anticipated products – Mary's Gone Kookies and Mary's Gone Cheezee . One sweet, the other savory, Mary's has gone above and beyond to create versatile, healthy alternatives for every occasion. Mary's boost in popularity fueled their recent expansion beyond the US Market. 2022 marked the year that Mary's became widely available in Canada. Now available in the leading grocery chains in the country, including Loblaws Supermarket, their full lineup has made it on the shelves and into the hearts of consumers across North America.

Most notably, the following retailers have recently added Mary's Gone Crackers, Kookies, and/or Cheezee to their shelves:

Sprouts Farmers Market

Natural Grocers

Wegmans Food Markets

Kroger

The attention Mary's Gone Crackers' robust line of crackers, Kookies and cheese-flavored snacks gained in the year 2022 is unsurprising as they have risen to meet the needs of health-motivated snackers everywhere. All of Mary's Gone Crackers' offerings are made in their state-of-the-art facility, are certified Kosher, USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified and, most importantly, taste great. With a wide variety of flavors and products for those with dietary restrictions, such as vegan or gluten-free, Mary's has made the cracker for everyone. With promises of even more innovation to meet the needs of even more consumers, the year ahead is bright for Mary's Gone Crackers.

To find Mary's Gone Crackers near you, access their store locator here . For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.marysgonecrackers.com or follow them on Instagram or Twitter.

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Mary’s Gone Crackers