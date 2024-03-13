Mary's Gone Crackers Secures Win at SELF Pantry Awards with Mary's Gone Cheezee™ Cheddar Flavor Crackers

The brand is elevating snacking standards as it celebrates 20 years in 2024

RENO, Nev., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers, the leading organic, gluten-free cracker company, proudly announces its recent victory at the SELF Pantry Awards for its Mary's Gone Cheezee™ Cheddar Flavor Crackers. The SELF Pantry Awards, now in its second year, recognizes outstanding contributions to the packaged and pre-made food industry that enhance convenience, satisfaction and taste.

Mary's Gone Cheezee™ Cheddar Flavor Crackers stood out among competitors for being verifiably vegan, outrageously organic, naturally non-GMO and genuinely gluten-free. This win reinforces Mary's Gone Crackers' position as a leader in the organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO snack market.

"Winning the SELF Pantry Award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to crafting snacks that not only meet the highest standards of quality, but also delight the diverse tastes of our consumers," explains Michael Finete, CEO of Mary's Gone Crackers. "We are proud to be recognized for our dedication to provide snacks everyone can enjoy. We thank SELF Magazine for this honor and remain steadfast in our mission to provide wholesome, plant-based options for all."

Celebrating its 20th year, Mary's Gone Crackers has grown to become one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States. The brand's commitment to using mostly plant-based ingredients caters to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers.

Mary's Gone Cheezee™ Cheddar Flavor Crackers is the latest addition to the product line, exemplifying the brand's dedication to crafting delicious options for diverse diets and taste preferences. The crackers offer a guilt-free snacking experience without compromising on quality or flavor. This year, the brand will also be rolling out new innovations, and looks forward to sharing more information on the next release in the coming weeks.

To try the winning Cheezee product, and to learn more about what Mary's Gone Crackers has planned for 2024, visit the brand at Booth #2034 in Hall B during Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week.

To find Mary's Gone Crackers near you, access its store locator here . For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.marysgonecrackers.com

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

