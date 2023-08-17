A Newly Published Study Finds Enzyme Supplement DigeSEB Super Pet™ Boosts Digestibility of Canine Food

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

17 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in August in the international journal, Frontiers in Veterinary Science, finds adding DigeSEB Super Pet™, a digestive enzyme supplement, to dog food boosts the animal's digestion of dry matter, protein, and non-fibrous carbohydrates (NFC), as well as increases how much energy it gains from its food. The study also showed the use of DigeSEB Super Pet™ increased the total antioxidant capacity of digested food.

The objective of the study, titled "Modulation of Digestibility of Canine Food Using Enzyme Supplement: an in vitro Simulated Semi-Dynamic Digestion Study," was to determine if the addition of an enzyme blend to dog food would increase digestibility and release of nutrients.

"The findings of this research hold significant implications for the pet supplement industry," said Vic Rathi, President of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "Pet owners place a high priority on their pets' diets. Improving digestibility and nutrient absorption from pet food, thus ensuring pets are adequately nourished, meets a vital need in today's market." 

The full study can be found on the Frontiers in Veterinary Sciences website at Frontiers | Modulation of digestibility of canine food using enzyme supplement: an in vitro simulated semi-dynamic digestion study (frontiersin.org).

About Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics:

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with innovative probiotics and enzyme solutions shown to promote gut, joint and immune health.

A true manufacturer with more than 60 years of experience, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics has supply chain visibility and strict quality standards backed by a lengthy list of the most rigorous third-party certifications. Products are manufactured in facilities GMP-certified by NSF International, and tested in ISO-17025 Certified Labs.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotic's scientifically-formulated branded ingredients are supported by published research studies. The company also creates custom formulas and offers bulk enzymes and probiotics. Short lead times and unparalleled technical expertise set it apart.

SOURCE Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

