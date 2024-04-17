Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics Publishes New Clinical Study on Revolutionary Sports Nutrition Ingredient DigeSEB Sport™

CHINO, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical study shows DigeSEB Sport™, a potent sports nutrition ingredient offered by Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, promotes protein digestion and nutrient bioavailability, a healthy gut microbiome, and the production of postbiotics, such as GABA and β-alanine.

The objective of the newly published study, titled "Metabolomics and Gut Metagenomics Profile of the Healthy Adults on Consumption of Whey Protein Supplemented with Enzymes-Probiotics Blend," was to evaluate how supplementing whey protein with DigeSEB Sport™, a unique blend of proteolytic enzymes, probiotics and a prebiotic, impacts amino acid absorption and the gut microbiome.

Results showed the addition of DigeSEB Sport™, formerly Pepzyme Pro™, to whey protein led to an increased rate of amino acid absorption and the augmentation of total absorption of essential and branched-chain amino acids within 30 minutes of protein consumption.

In addition, noteworthy changes were observed in the gut microbiota profile, with a significant increase in the abundance of several species of Bacteroides. Bacteroides are known to have prototypic activity and be beneficial to the gut microbiome.

An unexpected study result found that supplementation with DigeSEB Sport™ increased the production of postbiotics GABA, L-citrulline, β-alanine and L-ornithine. These postbiotics have been shown to offer a wide range of benefits - everything from supporting a healthy response to stress, anxiety and depression, to promoting skin health, physical endurance, healthy aging, inflammation and cardiac health.

"The findings of this research hold significant implications for the sports nutrition and supplemental protein industries," said Vic Rathi, CEO & Founder of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "Improving digestion and nutrient absorption from supplemental protein, thus maximizing consumer gain, meets a vital need in today's market."

About Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics:

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with more than 45 years of fermentation experience. The company's innovative and scientifically formulated synbiotic, probiotic and enzyme solutions are shown in studies to promote joint, muscle, cardiovascular, immune, gut and digestive health.

Products are manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art, NSF GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including The Non-GMO Project, OK Kosher and ISA Halal. The company's on-site ISO-17025-certified laboratory offers full-service testing. Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a proud member of the International Probiotic Association (IPA) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

