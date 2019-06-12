A 'Nutter' Big Birthday Celebration at 7-Eleven

Real cookie crumbles are incorporated into the NUTTER BUTTER lattes. 7-Eleven also worked with Mondelēz International to develop a special fresh bakery item for the NUTTER BUTTER "Go Nuts!" 50 th anniversary celebration. The delicious result is a long john donut with peanut butter filling, chocolate icing and topped with a full-size NUTTER BUTTER cookie.

Billed as "The Peanut Butter Lovers' Cookie," NUTTER BUTTER sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling were introduced to the public in 1969.

"Some of our most popular hot beverages are ones that incorporate an established and much-loved cookie or candy flavor," said Michelle Cram, 7-Eleven senior category manager for hot beverages. "NUTTER BUTTER is the peanut butter cookie brand in the U.S. and the only one we considered when we created our first peanut butter cookie latte."

Free NUTTER BUTTER sandwich cookies will be available June 12, on National Peanut Butter Cookie Day. The single-serving packages will be given out free at participating stores while supplies last. The round fudge-covered version was created as part of the Go Nuts! Year-long promotion. The special offer is only available to registered members of the retailer's 7Rewards® loyalty program. Customers can scan their 7‑Eleven app or member card or enter their linked phone number at time of purchase.

"Peanut butter-lovers can celebrate NUTTER BUTTER Cookie's 50th birthday all day long at 7-Eleven with a latte and donut in the morning, and cookies in the afternoon," Cram said. "It's a delicious way to go nuts!"

Suggested retail price for a NUTTER BUTTER latte is the same as other 7-Eleven hot beverages and determined by the size of the cup.

