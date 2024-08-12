A ONE-OF-A-KIND 'RE-TREAT SUITE' BY RICE& KRISPIES TREATS IS HERE TO INSPIRE FANS TO TAKE ONE MORE SWEET VACATION THIS SUMMER

Inspired by the brand's iconic snack and the magic of summertime sleepovers, this delicious dreamland takes you inside the world of Rice Krispies Treats to make you feel like a kid again

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This time of year is synonymous with getting back to routine and going back to school, but not for Rice Krispies Treats®. The brand is challenging families and fans to ditch the fall dread and get away for one more sweet summer vacation where you can live like a kid again—literally—at this one-of-a-kind destination: The Re-Treat Suite by Rice Krispies Treats®.

Located in the newly renovated Red Jacket Beach Resort on seaside Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the Re-Treat Suite is an immersive takeover of a charming suite inspired by our classic snack and the nostalgia of summertime sleepovers, bringing fans inside the delicious world of Rice Krispies Treats.

The best part? This dream-like suite can be reserved at no cost to families and fans – all you have to do is pack up your crew, head to the Cape and let the core memory-making begin.

THIS SUITE IS SO SWEET

Designed for all-night fun and making memories that last a lifetime, guests will experience their favorite snack like never before. Wake up with ocean views from a giant Rice Krispies Treats bed. Ride down the slide from the top bunk of the double-stacked Treat bunkbeds. Build a massive marshmallow-y pillow fort. Create a new flavor of Rice Krispies Treats at the in-room Treat Yourself bar. Host a throwback movie marathon on a giant projector and marshmallow beanbags. Taste every flavor of Rice Krispies Treats in our super-stocked snack cabinets, including all our fan-favorites: Original, Chocolate, Strawberry, Chocolatey Chip Cookie Dough, Rainbow, Chocolatey Peanut Butter and more!

"At a time when families are packing their bags for back-to-school and early bedtime, we're packing our bags for the Re-Treat Suite and this family-loved beach destination," said Danielle Rappoport, Brand Director for Rice Krispies Treats. "We know that our iconic snack has the power to give our fans that wonderful sense of carefree fun. We hope the Re-Treat Suite gives guests an excuse to enjoy one more magical vacation with their loved ones before the sun sets on summer."

What better place to enjoy an everlasting summer than Cape Cod – and at Red Jacket Beach Resort, a must-visit for travelers for generations? Beloved for its coastal charm and endless family-friendly activities, the Cape is the perfect August getaway for fans seeking a quintessential summertime adventure and the Red Jacket Beach Resort is no exception. Part of a multi-property resort group set upon a nearly one-mile stretch of beach along the Atlantic, the recently reimagined mid-Cape landmark delights with its all-new look and feel, featuring multiple pools, tennis and pickleball courts, kid-centric activities, bike rentals and more, ensuring families will have endless fun to explore when they step outside of the Re-Treat Suite by Rice Krispies Treats.

HOW TO BOOK YOUR UNFORGETTABLE STAY

Families and fans can request to book one of five different two-night, three-day stays at the Re-Treat Suite by Rice Krispies Treats now throughout the month of August by visiting RiceKrispiesTreatsReTreat.com – all for the joyful cost of $0. And yes, you can bring the whole crew, as the Suite accommodates up to six guests in one queen bed, one set of twin bunk beds, and two rollaway beds.

Set your alarms! Bookings will be awarded to a limited number of fans on a first-come, first-served basis and will open on a rolling basis starting Monday, August 12* at 12PM EST. The stays will be available for booking as follows:

Monday, August 12 at 12pm ET : August 16-18 open for booking

at : open for booking Wednesday, August 14 at 12pm ET : August 20-22 open for booking

at : open for booking Friday, August 16 at 12pm ET : August 23-25 open for booking

at : open for booking Monday, August 19 at 12pm ET : August 27-29 open for booking

at : open for booking Friday, August 23 at 12pm ET : August 30-September 1 open for booking

Looking for ways to extend the summer magic or create your own Rice Krispies Treats-infused sleepover at home? Follow @RiceKrispiesTreats on TikTok, @RiceKrispiesTreatsUS on Instagram, or find us on your favorite social media platform for more fun ways to celebrate all month long.

*The five 2-night stays are not a contest. Stays will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from the Re-Treat Suite by Rice Krispies Treats. Visit RiceKrispiesTreatsReTreat.com for full details.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About Red Jacket Resorts

Located on the Yarmouth shores of Cape Cod, the Red Jacket Resorts collection offers five spectacular resorts that cater to families, couples, private groups, and weddings alike. Spanning across the shores of Mid Cape, the EOS Hospitality-owned properties include Red Jacket Beach Resort, Blue Water Resort, Riviera Beach Resort, Green Harbor Resort and Blue Rock Resort. The collection of hotels that has welcomed guests for over 50 years feature family-friendly accommodations, amenities and more with private beaches, indoor/outdoor pools, summer programming, water activities, Kids Clubs, a rejuvenation spa, and one overlooking a championship par 3 golf course. With an ideal proximity to the charming towns of Cape Cod, guests have easy access to nearby shops, walking and biking trails, boating excursions, and more to explore the popular summertime and beyond destination.

