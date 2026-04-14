A PACIFIC AWAKENING: SIX EXCLUSIVE EVENTS HEADLINE SILVERSEA'S NEW 125-DAY WORLD CRUISE 2029

"The depth and variety of experiences around which we have designed our World Cruise 2029, A Pacific Awakening, is what makes it such a special journey," said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. "With 17 overnights, new ports of call, and dozens of immersive experiences across the Pacific, our guests will enjoy iconic destinations alongside smaller, rarely visited ports. From a private evening at the ʻIolani Palace in Honolulu to an exclusive island celebration in the Philippines – these experiences deliver true access and a deep connection to the destination that is unique to Silversea."

UNMATCHED ACCESS ACROSS THE PACIFIC

The brand's World Cruise 2029 unfolds in eight thoughtfully designed chapters, each crafted to reveal a different dimension of the Pacific's vast cultural, historical, and natural landscape. From ancestral homelands and wayfinding routes to regions shaped by imperial legacies, these segments provide a thoughtfully layered narrative of exploration for even the most well-traveled guests:

THE ANCESTRAL ISLES – San Diego, California to Papeete, Tahiti (January 5 - January 23): Sailing from San Diego after an exclusive Bon Voyage celebration, the first leg of the voyage will take guests to Papeete, Tahiti, honoring Hawaii as the ancestral homeland of the Polynesian people. Guests will explore volcanic archipelagos, pristine reefs, and ancient navigation traditions.

Sailing from San Diego after an exclusive Bon Voyage celebration, the first leg of the voyage will take guests to Papeete, Tahiti, honoring Hawaii as the ancestral homeland of the Polynesian people. Guests will explore volcanic archipelagos, pristine reefs, and ancient navigation traditions. WAY OF THE WAYFINDER – Papeete, Tahiti to Auckland, New Zealand (January 23 - February 11): Rooted in the legacy of celestial navigation, this segment from Tahiti to Auckland, New Zealand, traces the path of the great wayfinders across French Polynesia, Samoa, Fiji, and beyond. Extended stays throughout the region will give guests time to engage with local communities, from ceremonial sites such as Taputapuātea in Raiatea to vibrant markets and village traditions.

Rooted in the legacy of celestial navigation, this segment from Tahiti to Auckland, New Zealand, traces the path of the great wayfinders across French Polynesia, Samoa, Fiji, and beyond. Extended stays throughout the region will give guests time to engage with local communities, from ceremonial sites such as Taputapuātea in Raiatea to vibrant markets and village traditions. THE WILD & THE WORLDLY – Auckland, New Zealand to Melbourne, Australia (February 11 -February 27): A journey into the duality of the Pacific, this chapter from Auckland to Melbourne captures how the region blends its glacier‑carved wilderness with the cultural energy of cosmopolitan cities. Guests will encounter dramatic fjords, remote coastal landscapes, and heritage‑rich port towns before transitioning into vibrant urban centers.

A journey into the duality of the Pacific, this chapter from Auckland to Melbourne captures how the region blends its glacier‑carved wilderness with the cultural energy of cosmopolitan cities. Guests will encounter dramatic fjords, remote coastal landscapes, and heritage‑rich port towns before transitioning into vibrant urban centers. CURRENTS OF CONTRAST – Melbourne, Australia to Benoa, Bali (February 27 - March 13): From tranquil moments in nature to dynamic city life and wildlife encounters, this segment from Melbourne to Benoa, Bali, highlights the striking contrasts that define Australia's southern coast and beyond. Alongside visits to celebrated wine regions such as Barossa Valley, guests explore destinations where local gastronomy reflects a deep connection to place. Encounters with marine life and untouched coastlines continue as the voyage moves northward, reinforcing the Pacific's rich biodiversity and ever‑changing natural rhythms.

From tranquil moments in nature to dynamic city life and wildlife encounters, this segment from Melbourne to Benoa, Bali, highlights the striking contrasts that define Australia's southern coast and beyond. Alongside visits to celebrated wine regions such as Barossa Valley, guests explore destinations where local gastronomy reflects a deep connection to place. Encounters with marine life and untouched coastlines continue as the voyage moves northward, reinforcing the Pacific's rich biodiversity and ever‑changing natural rhythms. EMERALD LANDS & GOLDEN COASTS – Benoa, Bali, to Manila, the Philippines (March 13 - March 25): Lush rainforests, golden mosques, endemic wildlife, and rich island traditions mark this portion of the voyage, as guests sail across Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines. Calls in smaller ports and emerging destinations will offer insight into daily life and regional cultures. Guests will also wander deep into Malaysia's sanctuary forests to witness orangutans and proboscis monkeys move along the treetops.

Lush rainforests, golden mosques, endemic wildlife, and rich island traditions mark this portion of the voyage, as guests sail across Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines. Calls in smaller ports and emerging destinations will offer insight into daily life and regional cultures. Guests will also wander deep into Malaysia's sanctuary forests to witness orangutans and proboscis monkeys move along the treetops. CERULEAN SHORES & SAKURA SKIES – Manila, Philippines to Tokyo, Japan (March 25 to April 6): From tropical blue horizons to a breathtaking canvas of soft pink and white, this segment from the Philippines to Tokyo is perfectly timed for guests to witness Japan's Sakura in peak bloom, as the country becomes awash in delicate cherry blossoms, symbolizing renewal and beauty. Culinary tradition also takes center stage through immersive S.A.L.T. experiences that reveal the ancient art of fermentation at a serene Zen retreat on Awaji Island, where time‑honored techniques and seasonal ingredients reflect the deep cultural and spiritual significance of food in Japan.

From tropical blue horizons to a breathtaking canvas of soft pink and white, this segment from the Philippines to Tokyo is perfectly timed for guests to witness Japan's Sakura in peak bloom, as the country becomes awash in delicate cherry blossoms, symbolizing renewal and beauty. Culinary tradition also takes center stage through immersive S.A.L.T. experiences that reveal the ancient art of fermentation at a serene Zen retreat on Awaji Island, where time‑honored techniques and seasonal ingredients reflect the deep cultural and spiritual significance of food in Japan. SPRING AT THE GATES OF EMPIRE – Tokyo, Japan, to Hong Kong, China (April 6 to April 25): This segment is set to honor imperial histories and timeless artistry across Japan, Korea, and China. As guests explore heritage landmarks and ceremonial sites, such as the Temple of Heaven, regional cuisine provides an additional layer of insight, connecting tradition, ritual, and identity through flavors refined over generations. Select overland journeys will also provide rare access beyond the shoreline, including a complimentary experience to Xi'an with after‑hours entry to the Terracotta Warriors and an optional UNESCO‑focused exploration of Beijing, featuring the Great Wall and Forbidden City.

This segment is set to honor imperial histories and timeless artistry across Japan, Korea, and China. As guests explore heritage landmarks and ceremonial sites, such as the Temple of Heaven, regional cuisine provides an additional layer of insight, connecting tradition, ritual, and identity through flavors refined over generations. Select overland journeys will also provide rare access beyond the shoreline, including a complimentary experience to Xi'an with after‑hours entry to the Terracotta Warriors and an optional UNESCO‑focused exploration of Beijing, featuring the Great Wall and Forbidden City. ACROSS TEMPLE KINGDOMS – Hong Kong, China, to Singapore (April 25 to May 11): Exploring regions once ruled by powerful Southeast Asian kingdoms, guests will travel from China to Singapore in the final chapter of their immersive voyage. Ancient temples, layered histories, and vibrant cuisine define this segment, both along the coast and inland, including a S.A.L.T. culinary highlight in Thailand, where guests will be invited into the home and garden of Michelin‑starred chef Vichit Mukura to explore the principles of plant‑based cuisine and wellness, through an intimate cooking demonstration and lunch experience.

SIGNATURE WORLD CRUISE EVENTS

Silversea's World Cruises offer rare access to extraordinary places and experiences, through thoughtfully curated events that are seamlessly integrated into the journey. Starting with an exclusive Bon Voyage event in San Diego, the World Cruise 2029 will feature the following events, inspired by the theme 'From Kingdoms to Dynasties':

In Honolulu, A Night at the Palace offers guests a private evening at the ʻIolani Palace – the only official royal residence in the United States – providing an intimate introduction to the Hawaiian monarchy and living heritage.

In Tasmania, guests will step into the historic Theatre Royal for a private performance at Australia's oldest continually operating theater. The one-night-only event will feature a performance by the 47-piece Tasmania Symphony Orchestra, in celebration of artistry and heritage.

In the Philippines, a full‑ship private island experience on Kalanggaman Island transforms a pristine stretch of white sand into Silversea's own open‑air setting for Filipino cultural performances, island‑inspired cocktails, and an authentic dinner prepared by a local chef beneath the open sky.

The Mysteries of Japan in Tokyo will immerse guests in an evening inspired by the country's imperial heritage, blending refined regional cuisine with honored traditions and performances.

The voyage concludes in extraordinary fashion with an elegant seaside dinner at Pattaya's iconic Sanctuary of Truth, a hand‑carved wooden temple that provides a symbolic and memorable finale to the 125‑day World Cruise 2029.

EXPLORING RARELY VISITED GEMS & MORE THAN 15 UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE SITES

Throughout the World Cruise 2029, guests will experience some of the Pacific's lesser‑known destinations that invite a more meaningful connection with place. Among the voyage's hidden gems are Kalanggaman Island in the Philippines, and Motu Tapu in French Polynesia, a sacred islet deeply connected to ancestral tradition. Additional calls in the Philippines, including Bohol and Romblon Island, offer intimate encounters with endemic wildlife, dramatic landscapes, and island communities shaped by craftsmanship, culture, and daily life.

Complementing these off‑the‑beaten‑path discoveries, the itinerary also includes destinations of significant cultural importance, such as Vigan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its remarkably preserved Spanish colonial architecture.

A WORLD OF QUIET COMFORT

On board Silver Whisper, refined elegance meets immersive exploration. As one of the smallest luxury ships ever to host a World Cruise, Silver Whisper accommodates just 392 guests, creating an intimate atmosphere. Onboard, they will enjoy spacious ocean‑view suites, each paired with dedicated butler service, and a nearly one‑to‑one crew-to-guest ratio ensures that every moment onboard is met with care. Built to access hidden harbors and remote islands, Silver Whisper brings the most elusive edges of the Pacific into reach – carrying guests into the heart of cultures, coastlines, and communities few travelers ever experience.

An exclusive pre‑sale for A Pacific Awakening World Cruise 2029 opens to Venetian Society members on April 14, with general sales beginning April 21.

To learn more about Silversea's World Cruise 2029, A Pacific Awakening, visit https://www.silversea.com/lp-world-cruise-2029.html

Watch a video on Silversea's World Cruise 2029 at https://youtu.be/0SCm9w5S9gI

About Silversea

Silversea is the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, offering guests immersive experiences on all seven continents, personalized service, and an innovative culinary offering aboard its 12 intimate ocean and expedition ships. Silversea's itineraries encompass an unparalleled range of destinations worldwide, from the Mediterranean and the Caribbean to the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating places in between. Set to strengthen its destination leadership starting in 2026, the brand is developing the southernmost hotel on Earth, The Cormorant at 55 South, in Puerto Williams, Chile – offering guests a uniquely seamless journey to Antarctica. Silversea brings its like-minded guests closer to their destination in uncompromised comfort, championing the joy of travel, an enriching spirit of discovery, and an enduring commitment to Silversea's signature "To Finding More" promise. Silversea is owned and operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). For more information, visit www.silversea.com. Media can stay up to date by visiting the brand's press center.

Silversea, Otium, S.A.L.T., The Cormorant at 55 South, To Finding More, and the various ship names are registered trademarks of Silversea Cruises Ltd.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, exclusive destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 69 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations from three to eight by 2028 through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

SOURCE Silversea Cruises