THE MOST REWARDING LOYALTY PROGRAM IN LUXURY CRUISING: SILVERSEA ENHANCES ITS VENETIAN SOCIETY WITH NEW LOYALTY TIERS AND ENHANCED BENEFITS

"Our Venetian Society members are the heart of Silversea, and this update represents a meaningful step forward in how we recognize and reward their loyalty," said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. "With new ways to earn VS Days, earlier recognition, and more rewarding benefits, we're creating the most rewarding program in luxury cruising, benefitting both longtime members and those just beginning to build their status with us."

NEW MILESTONES AND ENHANCED BENEFITS

The Venetian Society will introduce a new and intuitive structure designed to recognize members earlier and celebrate more milestones along their journey. The program will continue to award 1 VS Day for each cruise day sailed, and starting in July, members will also be rewarded with:

1 VS Day for every day spent on Silversea Land Programs and City Stays

1 additional VS Day per cruise day for qualifying solo travelers

Silversea is also launching two new early‑journey milestones – 15 VS Days and 50 VS Days – designed to reward guests sooner and celebrate meaningful progress from their earliest voyages. Select tiers will receive new benefits in addition to what they receive today:

15 VS Days: Exclusive one-time welcome offer sent to members

50 VS Days: New booking benefit of $150 shipboard credit per member available on new bookings

250 VS Days, 350 VS Days, 500 VS Days: Complimentary premium Wi-Fi and priority embarkation. This is in addition to existing benefits such as complimentary laundry and pressing, 10% booking benefit, and a complimentary cruise starting at the 350 VS Day level, among others

*For more information and for full program terms and conditions, visit https://www.silversea.com/lp-venetian-society.html

LOYALTY STATUS MATCH

Through Royal Caribbean Group's industry‑leading Loyalty Status Match, guests sailing across the Group's three differentiated brands will receive one‑to‑one tier recognition, allowing them to enjoy the enhanced benefits of Silversea's Venetian Society program. Guests can further personalize their loyalty across the Group's family of brands – Silversea, Celebrity Cruises, and Royal Caribbean – through the Points Choice program, offering greater flexibility in how loyalty points are earned and applied.

For more information on Silversea's Venetian Society Program visit: https://www.silversea.com/lp-venetian-society.html

About Silversea

Silversea is the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, offering guests immersive experiences on all seven continents, personalized service, and an innovative culinary offering aboard its 12 intimate ocean and expedition ships. Silversea's itineraries encompass an unparalleled range of destinations worldwide, from the Mediterranean and the Caribbean to the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating places in between. Set to strengthen its destination leadership starting in 2026, the brand is developing the southernmost hotel on Earth, The Cormorant at 55 South, in Puerto Williams, Chile – offering guests a uniquely seamless journey to Antarctica. Silversea brings its like-minded guests closer to their destination in uncompromised comfort, championing the joy of travel, an enriching spirit of discovery, and an enduring commitment to Silversea's signature "To Finding More" promise. Silversea is owned and operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). For more information, visit www.silversea.com. Media can stay up to date by visiting the brand's press center.

Silversea, Otium, S.A.L.T., The Cormorant at 55 South, To Finding More, and the various ship names are registered trademarks of Silversea Cruises Ltd.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, exclusive destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 69 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations from three to eight by 2028 through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

SOURCE Silversea Cruises