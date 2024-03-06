A Peek Behind the Garage Door: More than 1 in 4 Homeowners Surveyed Say Their Garage Helped Start a Side Hustle, According to Newly Released CRAFTSMAN® Survey

More than 75% of homeowners say their garage could become the most productive space in their house

More than 2 in 5 homeowners use their garage space as a gym to work out or area to exercise

78% of homeowners say they plan to declutter and organize their garage in 2024, and half of homeowners plan to make investments in garage organization solutions in the next year

TOWSON, Md., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey released today from Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand uncovers the many ways homeowners who own garages are utilizing their garage spaces across the United States. Among the key findings, 76% of respondents say their garages could potentially become the most productive room in their house. Reinforcing the value of this space in the home, the survey finds that more than one in four homeowners say their garage has played a role in the development or growth of a side hustle, and more than two in five homeowners indicate that they use their garage space as a gym to work out or area to exercise.

As a result, 78% of homeowners are planning to declutter and organize their garages in 2024, further proving the garage's significance in their lifestyles, whether it's for tackling day-to-day projects or pursuing their creative ambitions.

"Garages are no longer a place just to store cars and tools; instead, they have become a hub of productivity, creativity and even a source of income for some homeowners," said Eric Bernstein, President, General Manager of CRAFTSMAN at Stanley Black & Decker. "We are inspired by the various ways homeowners are transforming their garages, and we are committed to providing them with innovative solutions that bring pride and functionality to this versatile space."

The CRAFTSMAN Garage Works Survey* unveiled a variety of insights into homeowners' garage usage, aspirations and trends including:

The side hustle : A large majority of homeowners (76%) say the garage can be the most productive part of the house. In fact, 28% surveyed said the garage has played a role in the development or growth of a side hustle.

Get fit: Aside from working on projects, the garage can be used in other areas of productivity, like getting in shape. More than 2 in 5 homeowners indicate that they use their garage space as a gym to work out or area to exercise. Those who don't work out in their garage frequently cited it's because theirs is too cluttered to use as an exercise area.

Cut the clutter: 78% of homeowners say they plan to declutter and organize their garage in 2024.

Garage aspirations: Half of homeowners (50%) say they have plans to make investments in garage organization solutions in the next year, with the most interest being in storage bins and containers (54%), wall-mounted systems (51%) and portable storage (51%).

Garage usage: Most homeowners primarily use their garage for the storage of vehicles (76%), but many also use their garages as a place to work on home improvement projects (47%), gardening/outdoor projects (47%) or automotive projects (38%).

Get smart: 86% of homeowners express interest in integrating smart technologies into their garage (e.g., Wi-Fi compatible garage door openers, wireless keypads, etc.).

Garage rock: Nearly one in nine millennial homeowners have used their garage to start a band or have band practice; and regardless of what they are doing while in the garage, if homeowners are listening to music in there, it's most likely something that rocks. Rock tops the list of music genres (42%) that American homeowners listen to in their garages, followed closely by pop (37%), country (33%) and hip hop/rap (30%).

Whatever Your Passion, Keep It Organized

Whether you are big on camping, gardening, working on your car, or hopping from project to project - CRAFTSMAN offers a variety of storage and organization solutions to help keep your garage clean and clutter-free.

From CRAFTSMAN's VERSASYSTEM™ storage solutions to its iconic S2000 metal storage units, homeowners can organize their garage and keep it organized with CRAFTSMAN.

Visit www.craftsman.com to view all CRAFTSMAN storage solutions or to build your own storage setup using our garage storage builder.

Methodology:

*CRAFTSMAN commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,005 adult homeowners with garages throughout the United States. The margin of error for the overall sample is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between December 21 and December 26, 2023. Atomik Research is an independent, creative market research agency.

About CRAFTSMAN®:



CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, and end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and CUB CADET®. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

