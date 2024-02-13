CRAFTSMAN® Introduces New Garden Tractor With Power and Performance to Tackle Larger Lawns

News provided by

CRAFTSMAN

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

TOWSON, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker's iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand launched its T4400 54-in. Gas Garden Tractor, the latest addition to its lineup of riding lawn mowers. The garden tractor is designed to provide the power and performance needed to tackle large lawns and is ideal for yards up to 3 acres.

"As our newest garden tractor, the CRAFTSMAN T4400 provides consumers with large properties a solution to handle tough yard work," said Aldon Blackwood, Director, Ground Supported Product Management, at Stanley Black & Decker. "Whether it's mowing, towing or other heavy-duty projects in between, the T4400's premium features deliver on performance needed to get the job done."

The T4400 54-in. Gas Garden Tractor features include:

  • Kawasaki® V-Twin FR Engine, Tuff Torq® transmission and differential lock that provide power and reliability for large yards
  • TURN TIGHT® 5 in. turning radius for precision cutting
  • A 54-in. fabricated deck designed for durability against tough conditions and backed by a limited lifetime deck warranty
  • Large tires for great traction control on rough terrain
  • A comfortable ride thanks to the 15-in. premium seat with armrests and soft-touch steering wheel

The T4400 54-in. Gas Garden Tractor is available now in retail stores and online where CRAFTSMAN products are sold.

KAWASAKI® is a registered trademark of Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Tuff Torq® is a registered trademark of Kanzaki Kokyukoko Mfg. Co. Ltd. 

About CRAFTSMAN®
CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on FacebookInstagram and YouTube.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, and end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and CUB CADET®. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

SOURCE CRAFTSMAN

