A Pioneer in Thematic ETFs, Global X Celebrates Milestones by Ringing NYSE Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today to celebrate multiple milestones.

"We're nearing $75 billion in assets under management (AUM), an all-time high for us, and we're well on our way to achieving our goal of $100 billion in AUM. We're also on the verge of achieving our first $10 billion fund – U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)," said Global X CEO Ryan O'Connor. "We're thrilled to ring the closing bell in recognition of our growth over the past year, including the success of our AI-related funds, continued expansion into fixed income and other asset classes, and our emphasis on income-focused products. As we look forward to a very active year ahead, we remain deeply committed to well-researched, professionally managed product innovations that empower investors to pursue their financial goals."

A leader in thematic investing since its founding in 2008, Global X now has 103 ETFs spread across a diverse and growing platform, including core, income, commodity, and international products. One particularly noteworthy fund is the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GXIG), which uses a proprietary quantitative factor model and deep neural network in an effort to address inefficiencies in fixed income markets by giving portfolio managers insights to support the bond selection process. Launched on June 16, 2025, it had $194 million in assets as of December 18, 2025.

Global X achieved additional milestones over the past 12 months:

Launched 15 new products in 2025. The most recent one took place on December 10; the Global X Gold Miners ETF (AUAU) seeks to track the NYSE® Arca Gold Miners Index®.

The two-year anniversary of one of its fastest-growing funds, the Defense Tech ETF (SHLD). It seeks to invest in companies that are positioned to benefit from the technology, services, systems, and hardware that cater to the defense and military sectors. Launched on September 11, 2023, it had net assets of $4.9 billion as of December 16, 2025.

The 15 th anniversary of Global X's Uranium ETF (URA). It aims to deliver access to a basket of companies involved in mining uranium and producing nuclear components. With surging interest in nuclear power within the U.S., uranium is expected to play a role in the global energy transition. [i] It's also a critical component of the AI ecosystem, which includes not only robotics, semiconductors, and data centers but also commodities like natural gas and even electricity providers. Launched on Nov. 4, 2010, URA had net assets of $5.06 billion as of December 18, 2025.

anniversary of Global X's Uranium ETF (URA). It aims to deliver access to a basket of companies involved in mining uranium and producing nuclear components. With surging interest in nuclear power within the U.S., uranium is expected to play a role in the global energy transition. It's also a critical component of the AI ecosystem, which includes not only robotics, semiconductors, and data centers but also commodities like natural gas and even electricity providers. Launched on Nov. 4, 2010, URA had net assets of $5.06 billion as of December 18, 2025. The 15th anniversary of Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT), which is generally considered an early thematic ETF in the U.S. Launched on July 22, 2010, LIT invests in the full lithium cycle, from mining and refining the metal through battery production. The fund had net assets of $1.4 billion as of December 18, 2025.

"Our strategic focus as we head into 2026 and beyond hasn't changed. We remain deeply committed to well-researched, professionally managed product innovations that empower investors to pursue their financial goals," O'Connor said. "Our ongoing commitment to both institutional and individual investors is that we will continue to try to transform the megatrends impacting society as a whole into tangible investment opportunities."

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $74 billion in assets under management.[ii] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core and other funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group ("Mirae Asset"), a global leader in financial services, with $754.1 billion in assets under management worldwide.[iii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. There are additional risks associated with investing in lithium, gold, uranium and the respective mining industries.

Investments in infrastructure-related companies have greater exposure to the potential adverse economic, regulatory, political and other changes affecting such entities. Investment in infrastructure-related companies are subject to various risks including governmental regulations, high interest costs associated with capital construction programs, costs associated with compliance and changes in environmental regulation, economic slowdown and excess capacity, competition from other providers of services and other factors.

Fixed income securities are subject to loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. An investment in the fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. GXIG is actively managed, which could increase its transaction costs (thereby lowering its performance) and could increase the amount of taxes you owe by generating short-term gains, which may be taxed at a higher rate.

GXIG uses a quantitative model and deep neural network (the "DNN" and, together with the quantitative model, the "Models") to implement its investment strategy. The Models may not perform as intended. The information and data used in the Models may be supplied by third parties and therefore may be difficult to verify; inaccurate or incomplete data may limit the effectiveness of the Models. In addition, some of the data the Models use includes historical data, which may not accurately assess future market movements. The Models will analyze securities or securities markets based on certain assumptions concerning the interplay of market factors and may not adequately take into account certain factors and, to the extent the assumptions or the portfolio managers' judgment are incorrect, the Fund may have a lower return than if the Fund were managed using another model or investment strategy. The markets or prices of individual securities may be affected by factors not foreseen in developing the Models. As market dynamics change over time, a Model that was previously successful may become outdated. GXIG is subject to the risk that the DNN was not able to learn from the data as predicted which could result in lower returns than if the Fund were managed using another model or investment strategy. Errors in input data, assumptions, and/or the design of the Models may occur from to time and may not be identified and/or corrected by the Fund's Sub-Adviser for a significant period of time or at all. Successful operation of the Models is reliant on the information technology infrastructure maintained by the Fund's Sub-Adviser; deficiencies in such systems could compromise the operation of the Models and could result in losses to the Fund.

GXIG, SHLD, and LIT are non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which are available at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

