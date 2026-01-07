Global X Launches Zero Coupon Bond ETF Suite Driven by RIA Demand

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Zero Coupon Bond suite of six ETFs. The funds are passively managed; each has an expense ratio of seven basis points.

Each ETF in the Zero Coupon Bond suite will primarily invest in a basket of zero coupon U.S. Treasury STRIPS (Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities) that mature between January 1 and November 30 of a specific year from 2030 to 2035.

"For our first product launches of the new year, we're glad to showcase our focus on expanding the breadth of our product offerings in areas such as fixed income," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X. "The Zero Coupon Bond suite is designed to help investors manage future cash flow expectations and align their bond investments with specific maturity dates. By holding zero coupon securities to maturity, the funds minimize reinvestment risk since there are no coupon payments to reinvest at uncertain future rates."

Originally proposed by Confluence Investment Management LLC, an independent registered investment advisor, the Zero Coupon Bond suite aims to provide investors with capital-efficient exposure to U.S. Treasury instruments with targeted maturity dates across different portions of the yield curve. It utilizes Treasury STRIPS, which are priced at a discount at the time of purchase and appreciate to par value at maturity. The reduced cash outlay at purchase offers investors the opportunity for increased capital efficiency. At the same time, investors still retain the opportunity to choose their maturity exposure.

"The products that Global X developed filled a gap in the existing fixed income ETF landscape," said Gregory Ellston, Chief Investment Officer - Asset Allocation at Confluence. "The defined maturity date STRIPS ETFs that Global X has launched provide us with both the latitude to improve capital efficiency as well as the opportunity to lock in rates in an effort to immunize particular facets of our strategies with limited exposure to credit risk. We are very pleased with the collaboration and the result."

Fund Name and Ticker Expense Ratio Index Name / Ticker CUSIP / ISIN Global X Zero Coupon Bond 2030 ETF (ZCBA) 0.07 % FTSE Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury STRIPS 2030 Maturity Index (CFIIZCBA Index) 37966B 109 / US37966B1098 Global X Zero Coupon Bond 2031 ETF (ZCBB) 0.07 % FTSE Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury STRIPS 2031 Maturity Index (CFIIZCBB Index) 37966B 208 / US37966B2088 Global X Zero Coupon Bond 2032 ETF (ZCBC) 0.07 % FTSE Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury STRIPS 2032 Maturity Index (CFIIZCBC Index) 37966B 307 / US37966B3078 Global X Zero Coupon Bond 2033 ETF (ZCBE) 0.07 % FTSE Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury STRIPS 2033 Maturity Index (CFIIZCBE Index) 37966B 406 / US37966B4068 Global X Zero Coupon Bond 2034 ETF (ZCBF) 0.07 % FTSE Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury STRIPS 2034 Maturity Index (CFIIZCBF Index) 37966B 505 / US37966B5057 Global X Zero Coupon Bond 2035 ETF (ZCBG) 0.07 % FTSE Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury STRIPS 2035 Maturity Index (CFIIZCBG Index) 37966B 604 / US37966B6048

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and $75 billion in assets under management.[i] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core and other funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group ("Mirae Asset"), a global leader in financial services, with $803 billion in assets under management worldwide.[ii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Confluence Investment Management LLC is an independent registered investment advisor located in St. Louis, MO. The firm provides professional portfolio management and advisory services to institutional and individual clients.

The Confluence team is made up of experienced investment professionals who are dedicated to an exceptional level of client service and communication. The firm develops innovative investment products for its clients, and its disciplined investment process and performance have stood the test of time across a broad range of economic and market cycles. Confluence's core investment strategies are asset allocation strategies, value equity strategies, fixed income and balanced accounts, international equity strategies, and alternative investments.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Zero Coupon Bond Funds are subject to certain principal risks, including: Bond Investment Risk; ETF Investment Risk; Fixed Income Securities Risk - Event Risk; Fixed Income Securities Risk - Maturity Risk; U.S. Treasury Obligations Risk; Zero-Coupon Bond Risk; Declining Yield Risk; Fund Termination Risk; Risk of Investing in Developed Markets; Risk of Investing in the United States; Government Debt Risk; Income Risk; Indexing Strategy Risk, including Index-Related Risk, Management Risk, Representative Sampling Risk, and Tracking Error Risk; Interest Rate Risk; Market Risk; New Fund Risk; Operational Risk; Reinvestment Risk; Risks associated with Exchange-Traded Funds, including Authorized Participants Concentration Risk, Large Shareholder Risk, Listing Standards Risk, Market Trading Risks and Premium/Discount Risks; Risk of Investing in U.S. Treasury STRIPS; and Valuation Risk.

Fixed income securities are subject to loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. An investment in the fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. U.S. Treasury STRIPS do not make periodic interest payments and therefore have greater sensitivity to interest rates than U.S. Treasury securities of similar maturities that distribute interest on a current basis. As a result, the market value of U.S. Treasury STRIPS generally fluctuates more in response to interest rate movements than the value of traditional bonds.

The Zero Coupon Bond Suite (the "Funds") will terminate prior to or shortly before November 30th of the year in each Fund's name. In the final months of each Fund's operation, as the bonds it holds mature, its portfolio will transition to cash and cash equivalents. As a result, its yield will tend to move toward the yield of cash and cash equivalents and may be lower than the yields of the bonds previously held by the Fund and lower than prevailing yields in the bond market. As the Fund approaches its termination date, its holdings of money market or similar funds may increase, causing the Fund to incur the fees and expenses of these funds.

Following each Fund's respective termination date, the Fund will distribute substantially all of its net assets, after deduction of any liabilities, to then-current investors without further notice and will no longer be listed or traded. The Funds do not seek to return any predetermined amount.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' summary or full prospectuses. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC, Mirae Asset Global Investments, or Confluence Investment Management LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by FTSE Russell, nor does FTSE Russell make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with FTSE Russell.

[i] Source: Global X ETFs, as of December 31, 2025.

[ii] Source: Mirae Asset, as of December 31, 2025.

