Global X Expands Platform with Gold Miners ETF Launch

AUAU offers exposure to gold miners via a collection of companies involved in the gold mining industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Gold Miners ETF (AUAU), which seeks to provide investors with exposure to the gold mining industry. AUAU tracks the NYSE® Arca Gold Miners Index®, which aims to provide exposure to globally listed companies that are involved in the gold or silver mining industry. The fund is passively managed with an expense ratio of 35 basis points.[i]

"Commodities such as gold have long played a role in diversified portfolios because their returns often move independently of traditional stock and bond assets, which can help reduce overall portfolio volatility. Meanwhile, gold miners have historically provided greater exposure to changes in gold prices, while also offering dividend potential," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X.

The fund seeks to provide investors with access to a broad range of gold mining companies, but currently has a bias toward mature miners with operational facilities, in keeping with the NYSE® Arca Gold Miners Index's® primary focus.

Fund Details

Fund Name and Ticker Expense Ratio CUSIP / ISIN Global X Gold Miners ETF (AUAU) 0.35 % 37960A164 / US37960A1640

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and $70 billion in assets under management.[ii] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core and other funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com .

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group ("Mirae Asset"), a global leader in financial services, with $754.1 billion in assets under management worldwide.[iii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. There are additional risks associated with investing in Gold and the Gold Miners industry. AUAU is non-diversified.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1.888.493.8631, or by visiting globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to the Global X (the "Funds"). The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO, 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA, 19456), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by NYSE Arca, nor does NYSE Arca make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with NYSE Arca.

Source ICE Data Indices, LLC, is used with permission. The NYSE® Arca Gold Miners Index® ("Index") has been licensed along with its trade marks by ICE Data Indices, LLC or its affiliates for use by Global X Management Company LLC in connection with the Global X Gold Miners ETF (the "Product"). Neither Global X Management Company LLC (the "Trust") nor the Product, as applicable, is sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by ICE Data Indices, LLC, its affiliates or its Third Party Suppliers ("ICE Data and its Suppliers"). ICE Data and its Suppliers make no representations or warranties regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally, in the Product particularly, the Trust or the ability of the Index to track general market performance. Past performance of an Index is not an indicator of or a guarantee of future results.

ICE DATA AND ITS SUPPLIERS DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES AND REPRESENTATIONS, EXPRESS AND/OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, INCLUDING THE INDICES, INDEX DATA AND ANY INFORMATION INCLUDED IN, RELATED TO, OR DERIVED THEREFROM ("INDEX DATA"). ICE DATA AND ITS SUPPLIERS SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INDICES AND THE INDEX DATA, WHICH ARE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" BASIS AND YOUR USE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.

Media Contact:

Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR

212-446-1884

[email protected]

[i] Expense ratio as of December 10, 2025; this is subject to change.

[ii] Source: Global X ETFs, as of September 30, 2025.

[iii] Source: Mirae Asset, as of September 30, 2025.

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC