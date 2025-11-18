Securus Technologies Marks National Education Month by Celebrating the Success of iCEV Partnership

Collaboration with leading education providers expands access to career and technical training for incarcerated learners nationwide

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and trusted innovator in correctional facility technology solutions, is marking National Education Month by spotlighting the measurable impact of its partnership with iCEV, a national leader in career and technical education (CTE). Together, the organizations are expanding access to digital learning, industry certifications, and workforce readiness programs, critical tools that help justice-impacted individuals build successful futures.

Photo credit: iCEV

Education remains one of the most powerful tools for rehabilitation and reentry. Research from the University of Michigan Law School shows that a criminal record can reduce job prospects by up to 60%, while nearly two-thirds of individuals remain unemployed one year after release (Bureau of Justice Statistics). Yet, according to the RAND Corporation, incarcerated individuals who participate in education programs are 43% less likely to recidivate and 13% more likely to gain employment, proof that access to learning directly impacts safer, more successful communities.

Securus' secure education platform was built to close that opportunity gap. Launched in 2022, it has evolved into a fully integrated, agency-driven digital ecosystem supporting learners at every level—from adult basic education to college courses and workforce certification. Through partnerships with 25 colleges and universities who utilize Securus' learning management system, Lantern, and with other expert content providers such as Edovo, Essential Education, JSTOR, ToolingU, Teknimedia, and iCEV, Securus has logged more than 17 million learning hours to date, providing personalized, self-paced learning experiences that build both technical and soft skills vital to long-term success.

Education is one of the most powerful equalizers, and one of the most transformative tools for rehabilitation," said Kevin Elder, President of Securus Technologies. "Our partnership with iCEV is breaking down barriers to learning and helping people prepare for a different future, one built on skills, confidence, and opportunity. Every course completed, every certification earned represents not just progress for an individual, but safer, stronger communities across the country."

iCEV's Corrections Curriculum is tailored to meet the needs of both educators and learners inside correctional facilities. The program offers more than 200 courses and 19 certifications spanning agricultural science, trade and industrial education, business, marketing, and other career clusters that support fair chance hiring opportunities. Each course is supported by automated reporting tools and industry-recognized credentials that prepare participants for real-world employment.

Specialized modules such as "Gap Pack: Soft Skills Training for Reentry" and "90 Days to Release" combine career interest assessments, barrier-reduction planning, and job readiness certification prep. Programs like Tutor Training empower peer mentors to lead by example, while customizable facility-based courses ensure local workforce alignment. Optimized for Securus tablets, iCEV's platform features text-to-speech functionality, multilingual support in over 60 languages, and built-in accessibility tools, ensuring that every learner, regardless of background or ability, can participate fully.

"When we invest in education, we invest in opportunity," said Dusty Moore, CEO of iCEV. "Through our partnership with Securus, we're expanding access to knowledge that empowers lifelong success. Career and technical education, especially in the skilled trades, builds the practical skills and confidence people need to thrive in meaningful careers. These programs show that learning is the key to transformation—it opens minds, strengthens communities, and helps people build a better future."

Since entering the corrections education space, iCEV has helped more than 5,000 incarcerated learners earn industry-recognized certifications and supported over 10,000 learners in completing courses. Today, the company partners with 16 state agencies and numerous local facilities nationwide, making it one of the fastest-growing education providers in the corrections sector.

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus' products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://aventiv.com/securus-technologies/ or join us on social media on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook .

About iCEV

Since 1984, iCEV has specialized in delivering high-quality CTE curriculum and resources. As the most comprehensive online platform for CTE educators and students, iCEV offers content in agricultural science, trade and industrial education, business and marketing, career exploration, family and consumer science, health science, law enforcement, and STEM. In addition, iCEV serves as a certification testing platform for industry-recognized credentials. Learn more at www.icevonline.com .

