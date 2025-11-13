Securus Technologies Celebrates National Education Month by Highlighting Nationwide Impact of Edovo Learning Platform

Education access remains one of the strongest predictors of successful reentry, and one of the most under-resourced areas within the corrections system. According to the RAND Corporation, incarcerated individuals who participate in education programs are 43% less likely to return to prison and 13% more likely to secure employment upon release. Yet, only about 20% of incarcerated people historically had access to classroom-based education due to limited space, staff, and resources.

Expanding Opportunity at Scale

Since integrating the Edovo app into its secure tablet platform, Securus has enabled more than 660,000 incarcerated individuals to access free, self-paced educational programs, totaling over 23 million hours of learning and 3 million courses completed nationwide.

Edovo's cloud-based curriculum spans thousands of courses and tens of thousands of resources from hundreds of content partners, including leading technology companies, universities, and formerly incarcerated creators, ensuring every learner can pursue education relevant to their own goals and personal growth.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools for rehabilitation and reentry," said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies. "Through our collaboration with Edovo, we've seen measurable transformation, hundreds of thousands of incarcerated individuals earning credentials, developing employable skills, and rebuilding confidence. National Education Month highlights the essential role that technology plays in extending opportunity to those who need it most."

Transforming Access and Outcomes

Access to education programs for incarcerated individuals is particularly critical given that many have lower rates of educational attainment than the general population, a gap that widens during incarceration. Increasing the availability of digital education tools has been shown to improve in-facility engagement, reduce idle time, and lead to higher post-release employment rates.

Decades of independent research confirm the impact: correctional education reduces recidivism, supports family stability, and lowers long-term taxpayer costs. RAND's findings show a four-to-one return on investment for every dollar spent on prison education.

With single sign-on access, Edovo's intuitive platform allows learners to begin coursework immediately, without training or barriers, and tracks progress through digital transcripts, certificates, and behavioral insights. These records can be used for parole hearings, reclassification, job applications, and post-release support, while also giving correctional staff new tools to measure engagement and identify individuals demonstrating readiness for change.

"Together, Securus and Edovo are eliminating barriers to learning and modernizing how education is delivered inside correctional facilities," said Anna DeLuna Ferguson, Chief of Staff, Edovo. "By leveraging scalable technology, we're helping agencies evolve into true learning environments that support personal growth, safer facilities, and more successful reentry outcomes."

Voices of Impact

For many, the impact of access to education through Edovo has been life-changing:

"Learning new things brings new perspectives to the mind. With new perspectives there is growth and empowerment. New possibilities open up and life changes," said Victor, an incarcerated learner in Texas. "This is what education does for people, it literally improves society as a whole."

"Edovo allows us to see possibilities in a place that promotes impossibility," added Jason, incarcerated in Arizona. "I'm watching men become better sons, brothers, fathers, and husbands. The world needs to know that resources like Edovo are bringing hope to the incarcerated."

Comprehensive Reentry Support

Edovo complements Securus' broader suite of educational and reentry programming from Essential Education, which includes GED and HiSET preparation, computer literacy, job readiness, and financial education. Together, these platforms provide a holistic foundation for second chances, equipping individuals with the knowledge, confidence, and credentials to reenter society successfully.

