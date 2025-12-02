A Power-Up Partnership! Kinder Joy® and Nintendo® Collab for a Limited-Edition Super Mario™ Collection

Two iconic brands unite to bring beloved Mushroom Kingdom characters into the real world, to turn every treat into a nostalgic adventure—featuring 26 collectible Super Mario™ toys!

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Nintendo®, Kinder Joy® is bringing its fan-favorite Kinder Joy Super Mario Collection to U.S. retailers, transforming every snack time into an epic quest of discovery. Parents and kids can power-up each delicious spoonful of Kinder Joy's creamy, chocolate treat with crispy cocoa-filled wafer bites with the joy of discovering one of 26 Super Mario™ themed toys, from December through April 2026.

Two iconic brands unite to bring beloved Mushroom Kingdom characters into the real world, to turn every treat into a nostalgic adventure—featuring 26 collectible Super Mario™ toys!

Inside each egg, fans may discover iconic characters like the mustachioed Mario, the trusty Yoshi, and the coveted Super Star - prizes that bring back those nostalgic gaming memories. With different treasures to discover, ranging from collectible 3D figurines, pen and zipper decorations of legendary characters, Toad Question Block photo and sticky holders, mischievous Boo and Spiny mini clips, and more, fans can build their own imaginative Super Mario world while unlocking a mouthwatering, taste experience as satisfying as conquering a difficult level.

"Just like a video game where each level reveals new challenges and hidden bonuses, every Kinder Joy egg offers multiple layers of discovery," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "Our collection with Super Mario bridges generations of parents, letting them relive their gaming memories while watching their kids experience that same rush of anticipation and delight for the first time."

Look for the Kinder Joy Super Mario Collection at major retailers nationwide and power up your day with these nostalgic treats. For even more brand news, follow Kinder U.S. on Instagram, Facebook and X.

ABOUT KINDER JOY®

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac®, and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites, and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category by Product of the Year USA. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, X, Pinterest, and Instagram.

ABOUT FERRERO

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America