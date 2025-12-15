Ferrero® Holiday Confessions Survey Reveals More Than 1 in 3 North Americans Pack "Emergency Chocolate" to Make It Through Family Gatherings

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for the holiday season, the new Ferrero Holiday Confessions Survey reveals a surprising survival strategy: more than one in three North Americans (36%) admit to bringing "emergency chocolate" to help them get through holiday parties and family gatherings. Survey findings reveal a shift in how consumers view chocolate during the holidays - not just as a sweet indulgence, but as an essential ally for navigating the stress and chaos of the season.

According to the survey of 1,000 North American consumers, the holidays bring significant pressure, with 54% citing gifting and hosting as the most stressful aspects of the time of year, and another 44% saying they tend to play peacemaker among family members during the season. In response, 59% turn to chocolate and candy as their go-to form of self-care during the stressful holiday season.

The survey also uncovered North Americans' unique relationship with holiday treats - from a widespread "seasonal exemption" mentality to secret indulgence habits. Other key findings include:

The Holiday Indulgence Mindset

53% believe calories don't count during the holidays, with 82% agreeing that they allow themselves more treats and indulgences during the season

71% are likely to spend their downtime and "me-time" relaxing and eating candy or chocolate

59% say chocolate/candy is their go-to self-care during stressful holiday season

67% plan to eat more candy and sweets in December compared to October

Holiday Habits Behind Closed Doors

38% like to hide their favorite chocolates from family members during the holidays

33% have opened a box of chocolates meant as a gift and eaten some

23% have eaten candy from their kids' stockings before Christmas morning

40% have regifted something more than once in the same holiday season

Holiday Consumption Patterns

63% prefer chocolate over wine as gift

43% reach for chocolate treats at holiday parties

17% eat chocolate "after everyone has fallen asleep"

12% consume it while "hiding away from the holiday buzz"

"The holidays can be magical, but let's face it – they can also be overwhelming," said Chad Stubbs, Chief Marketing Officer, Ferrero North America. "Whether you're taking a break during a marathon gift-wrapping session or reaching for that emergency stash in the checkout line, Ferrero is your sweet indulgence for when you need a moment to breathe. We're honored to be part of those little breaks that help families not just get through the season but truly savor it."

Ferrero's Holiday collection is available nationwide now, including Keebler Ready Crust® pie crusts, Nutella® Holiday Mini Jars, Mother's® Reindeer Games™ Cookies, CRUNCH® Holiday Jingles, Butterfinger® Minis, Tic Tac ® Naughty or Nice, Fannie May® Peppermint S'mores Chocolatiers Mix, Royal Dansk® Danish Butter Cookies, Kinder Chocolate® Holiday Lay Down Bag, Kinder Joy® Treat + Limited Edition Winter/Holiday Themed Toy, Kinder® Schoko-Bons, Kinder Bueno® Mini Share Pack, Ferrero Rocher® Hollow Santa, Ferrero Rocher® Chocolate Squares and more.

Survey Methodology:

Findings are from a study conducted on behalf of Ferrero, by Golin in partnership with Dynata (independent research firm formerly Research Now/SSI), among 1,000 respondents based in the United States and Canada from November 18 to December 2, 2025. The margin of error (at the 95% confidence level) is +/- 3%.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

