Paige DeSorbo Appears in Bold New Creative Concept That Turns "No Bueno" into "Yes Bueno" Moments

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Bueno is flipping the script on everyday letdowns with the launch of its "Yes Bueno" campaign, debuting during the brand's first-ever Big Game appearance. The new campaign proves that one bite of Kinder Bueno's crispy, creamy chocolate bar can provide a delightful distraction from any "No Bueno" moment. In celebration of this "Yes Bueno" launch, the brand released a teaser today offering the first taste of what's coming ahead of the biggest game of the year.

Kinder Bueno Debuts Teaser, Marking the Brand's First-Ever Big Game Campaign Speed Speed Paige DeSorbo Appears in Bold New Creative Concept That Turns "No Bueno" into "Yes Bueno" Moments Speed Speed

Kinder Bueno's new "Yes Bueno" campaign was born from a simple observation: people use the phrase "No Bueno" all the time. So why not have a little fun with it? Kinder Bueno is positioning itself as the antidote to life's minor disasters — the chocolate bar that instantly helps override disappointment with irresistibility in every bite.

As Ferrero makes this historic leap into Big Game advertising, the brand is inviting fans along for the ride with an integrated campaign spanning from today's teaser through game day and beyond. Style expert, Daphne founder, and co-host of Giggly Squad, Paige DeSorbo, brings her signature wit and candor as she makes her Big Game commercial debut alongside Kinder Bueno. She is also joined by another fellow co-star that Kinder Bueno plans to reveal closer to the Big Game to encourage fan speculation and excitement. Together, they're on a mission to help fans transform life's "No Bueno" moments into irresistible chocolate cravings.

"I love that we're turning life's 'No Bueno' moments into 'Yes Bueno' ones," said DeSorbo. "It's such a relatable concept because we all have those little disappointments that need a delicious distraction, like Kinder Bueno. I can't wait for fans to see who else appears alongside me in the full commercial...let's just say, we make quite the unexpected, yet iconic, duo."

Kinder Bueno's debut extends far beyond the 30-second spot. The brand is activating a comprehensive campaign that includes special retail displays and packaging, limited-edition white and dark chocolate flavors, and consumer promotions in retailers nationwide designed to bring the "Yes Bueno" experience to life nationwide.

"Making our big game debut represents a transformative moment for Kinder Bueno as we accelerate our growth in the U.S. market," said Chad Stubbs, Chief Marketing Officer, Ferrero North America. "We've identified a simple cultural insight, and by owning this phrase and playing with its meaning, we're not just launching a campaign, we're creating a new brand language that positions Kinder Bueno as the go-to irresistible treat to lighten life's everyday frustrations."

The full 30-second ad spot - "Yes Bueno" - will air during the Big Game on February 8, 2026 broadcasted on NBC.

You can see the just-released teaser here, and follow Kinder Bueno on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X to ensure you don't miss what else is coming.

ABOUT KINDER BUENO®

Kinder Bueno is a crispy, creamy chocolate bar that comes with a creamy hazelnut filling in a crispy wafer, enrobed in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle. The limited-edition Kinder Bueno White Chocolate is a delicious take on the classic favorite, containing real white chocolate, creamy hazelnut filling, crispy wafer and finely decorated cocoa bits. Since launching in the U.S., Kinder Bueno has reached more than 15 million households and is ranked in the Top 10 of 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters by IRI1. Kinder Bueno is available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

ABOUT FERRERO®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America