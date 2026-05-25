A Powerhouse Alliance: Dreame Technology Names Cristiano Ronaldo as new Global Ambassador

Under the theme 'Dreame to Win,' this landmark partnership redefines high-end living through a shared pursuit of excellence, discipline, and perfection

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in innovative home appliances and smart home solutions, today announced a historic global partnership with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. This collaboration represents a definitive milestone in the company's trajectory, uniting one of the world's most disciplined athletes with a brand defined by its relentless pursuit of technological perfection and quality supremacy.

This appointment represents a strategic elevation of Dreame's global brand presence, reflecting the company's current stage of international maturity. After years of rapid expansion and consistent breakthroughs in high-speed motor technology and AI-driven systems, Dreame has solidified its position as a global benchmark, now reinforced by this high-profile partnership; A logical culmination of Dreame's growth, signaling its readiness to lead the high-end home appliance market on a truly global scale.

The alliance is rooted in a deep-seated alignment of values. In his respective field, Cristiano Ronaldo has become a global icon through unwavering self-discipline, perseverance, and a commitment to breaking through professional limits. These same principles form the backbone of Dreame's corporate philosophy: a focus on an enduring vision, technological leadership, and the continuous refinement of the user experience.

Speaking on the partnership, Cristiano Ronaldo shared: "I am always looking for partners who share my drive for excellence and my commitment to hard work. Dreame is a brand that innovates and delivers top-tier performance, making life easier and better. I am excited to join the Dreame family and support their mission to lead the global market."

Dreame to Win: Redefining the Future of Smart Living

Developed as the core of this partnership, 'Dreame to Win' embodies the convergence of a world-class winning mindset and advanced innovation, redefining smart living as a powerful tool to empower users in achieving excellence within their daily routines.

"This is more than a sponsorship; it is a powerful alliance between a technology leader and a world-class sports IP," said Colm Chang, Global President of Dreame. "We recognize each other's strength, vision, and long-termism. Cristiano's spirit of focus and excellence resonates deeply with our mission to lead the industry and influence the world through intelligent technology. Together, we are committed to bringing a high-quality, future-ready living experience to households globally."

Through this global partnership, Dreame will integrate Ronaldo's image across its comprehensive product categories, showcasing the brand's ability to deliver a sophisticated, efficient, and high-quality lifestyle. By combining Cristiano Ronaldo's cross-cultural influence with Dreame's cutting-edge ecosystem, the collaboration will highlight how intelligent technology can empower users to "Dreame to Win" in their daily lives.

The collaboration encompasses Dreame's entire intelligent ecosystem, including:

Indoor & Outdoor Smart Cleaning

Smart Major Appliances

Personal Care

Small Kitchen Appliances

"Dreame's dedication to breaking boundaries through innovation is something we truly believe in," added Ana Wang, CEO of Dreame Technology North America. "We believe in the power of discipline and technology to improve lives. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to showcase how high-end technology and a winning mindset can create a better future for everyone."

For more information about the partnership and Dreame's latest products, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/pages/cristiano-ronaldo-dreame-to-win.

SOURCE Dreame Technology