Next-Gen Smart Access Arrives: DREAME Smart Locks Take the Stage at DREAME NEXT Silicon Valley Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global tech spotlight turns to Silicon Valley, Dreame Technology is set to redefine the boundaries of intelligent living at its flagship event, DREAME NEXT, held from April 27 to April 30 at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts.

This milestone event marks a key step in Dreame global strategy—bringing together innovations across smart vehicles, home appliances, personal devices, and premium lifestyle technologies. At the heart of this ecosystem evolution lies a category that defines everyday living more than any other: home access.

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Dreame Riponex Smart Lock X10 Ultra (Concept) — A Glimpse into the Future of Intelligent Access

At the forefront of Dreame's smart lock innovation, the Dreame Riponex Smart Lock X10 Ultra Concept represents the brand's most advanced exploration into next-generation home access. As a concept product, the X10 Ultra showcases a forward-looking integration of AI, biometrics, and ecosystem connectivity, with features subject to further development and certification.

It introduces AI Palm Vein Unlocking, recognizing unique internal vein patterns to deliver a level of security beyond traditional fingerprint solutions. Complementing this is Aliro over NFC, enabling a seamless smart ring-based unlock experience—battery-free, always accessible, and designed for effortless cross-platform interaction. Designed toward BHMA Grade 1 standards, the X10 Ultra also features hands-free unlocking for both deadbolt and latch bolt, an AI-powered 3K camera security system, and rear-screen interaction designed to be intuitive for both children and elderly users.

The X10 Ultra Concept further extends into Dreame's evolving wearable ecosystem. When paired with an NFC-enabled ring, the system enables seamless biometric access while synchronizing key health insights—including blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and sleep data—to the lock's interactive rear screen upon arrival.

Dreame Riponex Smart Lock X10 Ultra signals Dreame's vision for a more intelligent, secure, and human-centered future of entry.

A New Standard in Smart Entry: Dreame NAVO Smart Lock A10

Leading the lineup, the Dreame NAVO Smart Lock A10 redefines everyday access by combining seamless connectivity with dependable security. Built on Matter over Thread architecture, it enables effortless cross-platform integration with Apple Home, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, eliminating ecosystem fragmentation.

With geofencing auto-unlock, the A10 anticipates user arrival for a truly hands-free experience, while built-in Wi-Fi ensures direct remote control without additional hubs. Certified to BHMA Grade 2, it delivers reinforced durability and reliable protection, supported by a gyroscope-based auto-lock system that responds to real door movement. Real-time monitoring, abnormal alerts, and anti-pry structural design further strengthen its multi-layered defense.

Designed to adapt to daily life, the A10 offers versatile smart modes—including Care Mode, Away Mode, Passage Mode, and Do Not Disturb Mode—alongside up to 8 months of battery life, IP65-rated durability, and quick installation. Together, these features position the A10 as a smart lock that is not only intelligent, but seamlessly integrated into modern living.

Dreame Safio Lock Turbo Lite — Smart Security Starts Here

The Dreame Safio Lock Turbo Lite expands access to intelligent security with a focus on simplicity, reliability, and seamless integration. Designed for the Apple ecosystem, it supports Apple Home and Home Key, enabling effortless unlocking via iPhone or Apple Watch.

With up to 12 months of battery life, multiple unlocking methods—including fingerprint, PIN, NFC, and key—as well as customizable auto-lock and real-time alerts, it delivers a convenient and dependable everyday experience. Built with durable materials and easy installation, the Turbo Lite makes smart home access more accessible than ever.

From Product to Ecosystem: A Complete Smart Lock Portfolio

At DREAME NEXT, the Dreame NAVO Smart Lock A10 is joined by a full-spectrum smart lock lineup, showcasing the brand's expanding vision for intelligent entry solutions. The portfolio includes Dreame NAVO Smart Lock A10, Dreame Safio Lock Turbo Lite, Dreame Riponex Smart Lock X10 Ultra, Dreame NAVO Smart Lock E10, and Dreame Riponex Smart Lock Z10 Ultra—covering a wide range of user needs, from essential smart access to premium integrated security experiences.

CONNECT NEXT: Redefining How We Enter Life

By bringing smart locks into the broader narrative of intelligent ecosystems, Dreame makes a clear statement: the future of technology is not just about devices—it is about connection.

From AI-driven terminals to adaptive home infrastructure, DREAME NEXT positions smart access as a foundational layer of intelligent living. And as the doors open in Silicon Valley, one thing becomes certain:

The next generation of intelligent living doesn't start inside the home.

It starts at the door.

To learn more about Dreame Technology and the Dreame smart lock, please visit www.dreametech.com.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit www.dreametech.com.

SOURCE Dreame Technology