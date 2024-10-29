A Prayer for America

David Jeremiah Calls on Christians in the Crucial Hours Ahead

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David Jeremiah, the founder and host of Turning Point Ministries and pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church, is calling on Christians to storm the gates of heaven on behalf of our country and world. Tonight, Dr. Jeremiah will host a streaming 'Prayer for America' session at 6 pm EST.

"Prayer changes things…in our hearts, in our homes, in our churches, and in our nation. The only thing that can change the direction of our country is a revival of biblical proportions. Freedom is not static. It's dynamic. And every generation has a responsibility to take freedom and pass it on to the next generation," said Dr. Jeremiah.

Scripture says, "If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land" (2 Chronicles 7:14). So, Dr. Jeremiah is hosting this prayer session and asking everyone to join him in making this prayer the cry of our hearts in the crucial hours ahead.

The soul of America is at stake as aggressive attacks on moral values mount. As Christians, we carry a dual responsibility—to the State and to God. We cannot afford to neglect either. We can pray, and we can vote for our Christian values. Our prayer and our vote are powerful tools.

Join Dr. David Jeremiah tonight as he shares his heart and leads us in praying for America.

ONE NATION UNDER GOD

Dear Father,

Living in uncertain times, You are a certain God.

Seeing turmoil all around us, You are the peace within us.

And though the future may seem dim, You are the Light that illuminates our path forward.

Make us one nation under God!

May we remember the high cost that was paid to live in one nation, a nation under God. May we not be fractured by politics or pettiness, but stand together, as an indivisible people, ready to face the challenges of our future. May we graciously live within the freedom and liberty endowed to us by our Creator. And may we seek justice for all—no matter their race, color, or creed.

Make us one nation under God!

Though imperfect, let us become a more perfect union.

Sometimes divided, let us learn to live indivisibly. And at times ungrateful, let we, the people, be grateful for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

In You, God, we trust to heal the wounds of our past, give us strength to endure the trials of today, and provide guidance to live together in a more peaceful tomorrow.

Make us one nation under God!

May Your Word direct us,

Your promises keep us,

Your power protect us,

And Your purpose restore us.

May our courage propel us,

Love define us,

Humility constrain us,

And faith unite us.

Make us one nation under God!

Father, we are blessed beyond measure.

Thankful beyond words.

And hopeful beyond imagination.

Make us one nation under God.

One nation under God.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With forty years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the Perhaps Today, Prophecy Academy , OVERCOMER, Airship Genesis , PASSAGES, and Why the Nativity? , to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries