A RECORD 21 MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH PHYSICIANS NAMED TO CASTLE CONNELLY'S "TOP DOCTORS" LIST

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 21 Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) physicians were named to Castle Connelly's prestigious 2026 "Top Doctors" list. Castle Connolly Top Doctors represent the top 7% of all U.S. practicing physicians. These doctors are peer-nominated and thoroughly vetted by a physician-led research team. They represent best-in-class healthcare providers, embodying excellence in clinical care as well as interpersonal skills.

The MOR doctors included on this list are Drs. Jeremy Alland, Joshua Blomgren, Julia Bruene, Charles Bush-Joseph, Mark Cohen, John Fernandez, Brian Forsythe, Grant Garrigues, Leda Ghannad, Simon Lee, Johnny Lin, Denis Nam, Shane Nho, Caitlin Nicholson, Daniel Park, Frank Phillips, Kern Singh, Nikhil Verma, Kathleen Weber, Robert Wysocki, and Adam Yanke.

To view the full list, click here.

About Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH

MOR is an international leader in musculoskeletal health ranked #1 in Illinois and among the top ten in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. MOR is comprised of renowned orthopedic and spine surgeons pioneering the latest advances in surgical techniques and non-surgical care. MOR physicians are the designated team care providers for several organizations including the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Dogs, Chicago Red Stars, and Joffrey Ballet. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. The group also has 18 physical therapy clinics in the Chicago area and Munster, IN. Visit www.rushortho.com for more information.

