A Revolutionary New Terminal For A Revolutionary New Ship

MIAMI, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to leave guests in awe, Celebrity Cruises celebrates another milestone with the unveiling of the line's first ever brand-designed cruise terminal, Terminal 25 (T25), located at Port Everglades in Hollywood, Fla. Designed to complement the sophistication of the terminal's future resident – the industry's most anticipated new ship, Celebrity Edge – T25 features cutting-edge technology and a sleek design, all crafted to create the ultimate guest experience.

Terminal 25 at Port Everglades is Celebrity Cruises’ first ever brand-designed cruise terminal, representing a major milestone for the modern luxury brand. Hi-res renderings are available for download at www.celebritycruisespresscenter.com.

Brought to life in collaboration with Broward County's Port Everglades and seasoned architectural firm Bermello Ajamil & Partners, Inc., T25 melds a gorgeous, warm design with unique technology, such as Frictionless Arrival, which will make the check-in process absolutely seamless, and an interactive light wall art installation. T25 will also offer Suite Class guests a singular experience along the path to The Retreat, with an exclusive lounge, elevator lobbies, screening areas and even a private rooftop terrace.

"When designing the revolutionary Celebrity Edge, we knew we wanted to design a terminal that perfectly complemented the ship and matched its one-of-a-kind experience," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. "With cutting-edge technology, in service of a gorgeous design, T25 is that perfect new home. T25 also happens to be Celebrity's first ever brand-designed cruise terminal, which not only represents a milestone for Celebrity, but also presented us with the opportunity to set yet another standard in design and create the perfect guest experience."

"This is the largest financial investment that Port Everglades has made in a cruise terminal, and we fully anticipate that Terminal 25's iconic design will be a showcase for Broward County and Celebrity Cruises as we strive to create an inviting and fun environment for the millions of cruise passengers who visit here," said Broward County Mayor Beam Furr.

"We are replacing two smaller and outdated cruise terminals with an innovative facility that is inspired by the sleek, futuristic design of Celebrity Edge and can accommodate some of the world's largest cruise ships," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Steven Cernak. "The time was right to build a new Terminal 25 that uses cutting-edge technology, such as electronic media-mesh for innovative messaging, to attract contemporary travelers who want to explore the world."

T25 also features a 1,463 sq. ft. GKD Mediamesh that will wrap the terminal's exterior, juxtaposing the more than 18,000 sq. ft. of outward facing glass, and the first purpose-built crew lounge of any Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. terminal. This crew lounge will have complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity, TV access, optimized storage, quiet places for employees and more.

Scheduled for completion in late October 2018, T25 will be the new home to many Celebrity ships during their winter deployment, including Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Silhouette. Along with these ships, the terminal will be LEED certified and able to accommodate up to a 1,150-foot-long ship. When Celebrity is not using T25 the facility will be open to other cruise lines.

Currently, Port Everglades welcomes on average approximately 335,000 Celebrity guests annually, representing about nine percent of its overall passenger traffic. Once the new cruise terminal is completed, it is anticipated that Celebrity will generate nearly 500,000 travelers at Port Everglades – representing no less than 14 percent of the port's projected passenger traffic.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers' precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 12 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible cruise tour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL). For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or call your travel agent.

About Port Everglades:

Located in the second largest county in Florida, Broward County's Port Everglades is consistently ranked as one of the three busiest cruise ports in the world with more than 3.8 million passengers in fiscal year 2017 (Oct. 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017). Ten cruise lines, one ferry service and nearly 40 cruise ships sail from the South Florida seaport including: Balearia's Bahamas Express (ferry), Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Cunard Line, Holland America Line, Pearl Seas Cruises, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Silversea Cruises. The Port's wide-ranging fleet of cruise ships provides guests with an array of cruise vacation choices from the Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Dania Beach area. View details on the latest cruise offerings at porteverglades.net or contact us by emailing PortEverglades@broward.org.

