CELEBRITY RIVER CRUISES ANNOUNCES 10 MORE SHIPS, AND OPENS 2028 EUROPEAN DEPLOYMENT WITH 80% MORE DESTINATIONS

To celebrate these milestones, Celebrity River Cruises opened its highly anticipated 2028 season for booking – offering more than 160 sailings to over 50 destinations across Europe. Guests can sail the Rhine to the vineyards of Alsace, follow the Danube to Budapest's centuries-old market halls, or wake up in Prague and end the day at a café in the heart of Vienna. Celebrity River Cruises launches in 2027 with Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker, followed by Celebrity Wanderer, Celebrity Roamer, and Celebrity Boundless joining the fleet in 2028.

"Guest demand for Celebrity River Cruises has exceeded our expectations, and expanding the fleet allows us to bring this highly anticipated experience to even more travelers," said Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Celebrity Cruises. "Whether guests already love the Celebrity experience or are discovering it for the first time, they now have new ways to enjoy it along some of Europe's most iconic rivers. With Celebrity's expansion into river, we're strengthening our connected vacation ecosystem, offering more choice, more access, and more reasons for guests to stay with us — turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations."

"Our inaugural 2027 Celebrity River Cruises season sold out in under six minutes – a testament to how much guests value the unmatched hospitality and service Celebrity delivers," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "To meet this extraordinary demand, we're thrilled to open 2028 sailings featuring 80% more European destinations, five ships, and more than 160 itineraries. There are now more ways than ever to experience Europe's rivers The Celebrity Way."

More than 160 European River Cruise Sailings in 2028: From Dutch Tulips to the Lower Danube

In 2028, Celebrity River Cruises is bringing Celebrity's elevated experience to even more of Europe's iconic rivers, from the Rhine's legendary castle country to the storied capitals of the Danube. Itineraries will take guests to 24 new ports, including new journeys into the wild beauty of the Lower Danube with a Celebrity-first overnight land stay in Bucharest, sailings to enjoy tulip season in full bloom and a new way to experience Europe's magical Christmas Market cruises.

2028 Celebrity River Cruises itineraries include:

Lower Danube Cruises (six sailings): Journey from Bucharest through the dramatic Iron Gates gorge – one of Europe's most breathtaking river passages – to destinations where history, culture, and natural beauty converge. Each sailing includes an overnight land stay in Romania's vibrant capital, connecting guests to Bucharest's rich heritage before or after their river voyage.

Rhine River Cruises (more than 60 sailings): Sail between Basel and Amsterdam through Europe's legendary castle country, passing vine-covered hillsides and storybook villages including Strasbourg, Breisach, and Rüdesheim. The romantic Rhine comes alive with spellbinding views at every turn.

Upper Danube Cruises: Travel between historic Regensburg or Nuremberg and Budapest, discovering grand castles and cultural treasures along the Danube through Germany, Austria, and Hungary. Select sailings coincide with the Gäuboden Festival in Straubing, one of Germany's largest heritage celebrations.

Dutch Tulip Season Cruises: Glide between Brussels and Amsterdam during peak spring bloom, visiting the world-famous Keukenhof Gardens, the iconic windmills of Kinderdijk, and charming Maastricht. These seasonal sailings showcase the Netherlands at its most vibrant.

Christmas Markets Cruises: Experience a European holiday tradition on sailings between Basel and Amsterdam, with stops at candlelit Rhine Valley villages including Mainz, Strasbourg, and Heidelberg. Snow-dusted vineyards and festive markets make these winter sailings unforgettable.

2028 Celebrity River Cruises sailings are now open for booking. Guests can explore more than 160 European river cruise itineraries and reserve their voyage at www.celebritycruises.com/river, by calling 1-833-474-8803, through the Future Cruise desk on any Celebrity ship, or via a trusted travel advisor.

