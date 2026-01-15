CELEBRITY CRUISES REVEALS FOUR NEW EUROPEAN-INSPIRED FESTIVALS ON CELEBRITY XCEL

"Since the concept launched on Celebrity Xcel in November, The Bazaar has revolutionized destination immersion, keeping guests enveloped in the culture of destinations well beyond their time in port. Sea days have been transformed with spatial design extending the authentic food, beverage and entertainment delivered into a cohesive singular experience," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "From morning to night, and from day to day, the one-of-a-kind experience has captivated guests, and we're excited to transform the experience yet again to bring the heartbeat of the Mediterranean on board throughout every Europe sailing."

Designed to seamlessly blend onboard and in-port experiences, The Bazaar is an elevated, authentic, and ever-changing celebration of culture. The space erases the line between ship and shore bringing each destination to life through a curated mix of destination-inspired festivals, markets offering items from local artisans, hands-on activities, regionally influenced culinary offerings, and unforgettable entertainment. At this first-of-its-kind concept, no two days are the same. With dynamic programming and immersive, three-story LED screens, the space evolves throughout each sailing, offering guests fresh and immersive ways to connect with the Mediterranean destinations they visit – from Florence to Santorini.

At the heart of The Bazaar experience are four Mediterranean-inspired festivals that celebrate the region's vibrant flavors, timeless traditions, and unforgettable moments. These festivals will bring the best of the Mediterranean to life in a myriad of ways, including local food and beverage offerings, crafting experiences, retail enrichment activations, destination-inspired cooking and dance classes, pop-up entertainment and performances from local musicians.

Opa Festival immerses guests in the traditions and contagious energy of Greece. By day, this vibrant celebration of Greek culture will fuse iconic cuisine like baklava and moussaka with hands-on activities like "Mati" evil eye jewelry crafts. As the sun sets, the energy rises: live musicians will invite guests to join the party as they twirl napkins, dance, laugh and shout Opa! to the rhythm of beloved hits.





For those happiest when connecting to new cultures through food, destination-inspired dining will delight guests' palates with local cuisines. The open kitchen concept, Mosaic, will serve reimagined and elevated dishes, inspired by the flavors of cities like Naples, Mykonos and Lisbon. The Bazaar's casual dining concept, Spice, will offer a daytime selection of rotating bites with special items inspired by the ports visited on each itinerary, along with spectacular views from the floor-to-ceiling windows on the water's edge.

On sea days, Market at The Bazaar invites guests to take the iconic cities they visit across Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Portugal and Morocco with them. Guests can immerse themselves in captivating experiences and find regional delights from local artisans, such as olive oil, Italian scarves, or handmade painted tiles.

Foodies can learn to cook regional delicacies at Chef's Studio at Mosaic, Celebrity's first-ever destination-inspired cooking school. Chef's Studio invites guests to discover their inner chef as they learn to prepare new dishes from each destination they visit. Throughout the sailing, the cooking school repertoire will change to reflect the destination-inspired festival themes, allowing guests to master local favorites and add to their recipe books alongside creating new memories.

On land, an unforgettable European adventure continues, as Celebrity Xcel brings guests to the romance of places like Florence and Palma de Mallorca, the breathtaking scenery of Santorini and Mykonos, and offers overnight stays to linger longer in Madeira.

Starting in May 2026, Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season where guests can immerse themselves in the Mediterranean like never before on seven- to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including all-new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises