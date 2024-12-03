A Showcase of Art, Culture and Exclusive Experiences Are Accessible All Year Long on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, Miami Beach emerges as a vibrant canvas of artistic expression and luxury, combining a dynamic lineup of art events with exclusive offers at its world-class hotels and it doesn't stop there. From Art Basel and No Vacancy, Miami Beach to Lincoln Road art pop-ups and the return of the second annual Open House Miami Festival in February 2025, visitors can experience The Art of Miami Beach while indulging in premier accommodations and activities all year long.

No Vacancy, Miami Beach 2024 installation by We Are Nice'n Easy titled "Soft Squeeze." Now through December 12, 2024, visitors and locals can tour 12 hotels on Miami Beach participating in No Vacancy, Miami Beach 2024, a temporary public art project that uniquely transforms Miami Beach’s hotels into temporary art galleries. Installations by local and international artists create a dialogue between art and hospitality, inviting visitors to explore the city’s iconic hotels in a new way.

"Miami Beach is famous for iconic art fairs in December, however, our city is home to an ongoing schedule of immersive exhibitions, installations, events and festivals that extend well beyond the traditional season," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "We are proud to support events throughout the year that bring art and culture to the forefront, from creative culinary events to interactive art pop ups that encourage interaction with our visitors and locals."

From December 5-8, 2024, the cornerstone of Miami Beach's art scene, Art Basel, brings together more 250 galleries from across the globe. With works spanning modern and contemporary art, the fair also extends beyond its walls with large-scale installations at Collins Park and expert panels featuring leading voices in art and culture. Visitors can also attend the Untitled Art Fair from December 4-8, 2024 and the Scope Art Show from December 3-8, 2024, both on the sands of Miami Beach. Guests can vote for their favorite works, further engaging with Miami Beach's thriving creative community. A full list of hotels and artists can be found at No Vacancy 2024 – MB Arts & Culture.

As a year-round epicenter of art and culture, The Art of Miami Beach continues with the debut of Lincoln Road's new exhibitions by world-renowned sculptors and artists including the recognizable "XO World" sculpture by Daniel Anderson, an Instagrammable moment with visual artist Rubem Robierb's life-size butterfly wing sculpture, and private showings of Beauty, actor and artist Jordi Mollà's gallery. Art enthusiasts can galley hop amongst 15-plus art galleries located on Lincoln Road, including permanent and pop-up locations, showcasing distinctive artwork in every medium by regional and international artists.

Miami Beach will continue its dedication to sharing and showcasing architecture and design in the new year with the return of Open House Miami Festival 2025. After a successful debut in early 2024, attendees can expect a collection of experiences, art talks, tours and more that will give access to celebrated landmarks and destinations on Miami Beach from February 28 – March 2, 2025. Complimentary tickets invite all to immerse themselves in the design-forward fabric of the destination. For more information, visit Home | Open House Miami.

"We are proud to support the second annual Open House Miami Festival, inviting Miami Beach's visitors and locals to experience the architecture, art and design that continues to make our city stand out as an award-winning destination," says Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "The hand-picked selection of interactive events, tours and discussions featuring expert personalities and talent will inspire attendees and showcase the artistic fabric of Miami Beach and the surrounding area. Travelers can start planning their trip to experience Open House Miami with assistance from our dedicated EXP Miami Beach Tours App."

Art meets hospitality at a number of luxury hotels on Miami Beach, offering the perfect home base for visitors as they explore the area's arts and culture scene and look to elevate their Miami Beach experience. The world-famous Faena Hotel Miami Beach is home to curated spaces and artwork at every turn. Plan in advance and save up to 20% off of rooms and suites. Guests of The Setai Miami Beach can enjoy a complimentary fourth night paired with their famous Saturday Rosé & Sunday Jazz Brunch and those looking to stay a little longer can save up to 20% off stays of three nights or more at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, a celebrated art deco hotel.

Plan a perfect, art-filled getaway to experience The Art of Miami Beach with the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, featuring event guides, gallery highlights, and tailored recommendations. Available in the app store and google play. For more information on hotel packages, events, and experience access, please visit, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (miamibeachvca.com) and follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram.

