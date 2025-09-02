A sinful twist on a flavor you thought you knew: Meet Fireball Blazin' Apple

Turns out, classic apple flavor - and history - needed Fireball's cinnamon kick, so we created an epic apple in a bottle worthy of legend

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Fireball Whisky is crashing the apple orchard with its unmistakable cinnamon kick – shaking every basic apple to its core. When the sweet, juicy, crisp flavor of apple meets Fireball's signature cinnamon heat, sparks don't just fly — they explode. The result? Fireball Blazin' Apple, the brand's first-ever flavor extension. Tastes so good it's sinful—Fireball Blazin' Apple is here to set your taste buds on fire. Available nationwide now, year-round.

"Apples have had some iconic moments in mythology, fairy tales, even history books—but let's be real, their true peak is pairing with Fireball," said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball. "Call it bold, but we're betting Blazin' Apple earns its spot in the apple hall of fame. We think our fans are going to love this temptation in a bottle."

To celebrate the launch, Fireball teamed up with actor, writer, and comedian Ben Schwartz for a creative campaign that sets history ablaze. The ads remix legendary apple moments throughout history – from Snow White to William Tell to Sir Isaac Newton - packed with Fireball's fearless humor. The videos start airing nationwide today across TV and digital platforms.

"The wheel. The computer. And now Fireball Blazin' Apple. When you get a call about teaming up with an invention that will most definitely change the world forever, you pick up that phone (another invention that should have been on my list if I didn't follow the rule of threes)," said Ben Schwartz. "It is a joy when you get to team up with a merry band of misfits who all want to have fun and make people laugh in their messaging. We had a blast with this campaign. The future is apples, and it is looking bright… and Blazin.' Because of the name of the apples in the new Fireball."

Fireball Blazin' Apple is a delicious new option for shots, cocktails, and anything that needs a little sweet heat. Rolling out on store shelves across the country beginning today, Fireball Blazin' Apple will be available year-round in a variety of sizes, including 50ml and 750ml.

About Fireball

Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a turkey trot to happy hour and everything in-between - with its unique natural cinnamon flavor. Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot, but it also shines in cocktails or paired with your favorite beer. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com.

