A Size-Inclusive Fashion Pioneer, QVC, and Leading Style Influencer, Tanesha Awasthi, Launch Girl With Curves

"Tanesha Awasthi is the future of inclusive fashion. Her collection is inspired by her own life experiences with the struggle to find clothes for a curvy figure. I know that many of our customers will have a great appreciation for that," said Rachel Ungaro, Vice President/General Merchandise Manager of Apparel for QVC. "She's authentic, relatable, and passionate about fashion, fit, and inclusivity. Our broadcast, streaming, web, social and mobile platforms will provide Tanesha with the opportunity to reach millions of people who will surely embrace her authenticity. We can't wait to introduce her to our QVC community."

Livestream shopping leader, QVC, has been committed to size-inclusive apparel for over 30 years. At QVC, customers can shop fashion by style, color, fabric, design, or season rather than size. Across platforms, apparel is available in all sizes from XXS to 3X or 5X. QVC ensures that every customer is offered the same price, no matter the size. Inclusivity and accessibility are at the core of the Girl With Curves mission, aligned with QVC's commitment to inclusivity in all its forms.

Girl With Curves collection is designed for modern, fashion-forward women who appreciate a classic style with a contemporary twist. Awasthi brings Girl With Curves collection to QVC with the intention of inclusivity and accessibility, featuring elevated wardrobe staples and statement pieces for every aspect of a woman's lifestyle. Designs from this collection are sophisticated but effortless and versatile enough for every woman's figure.

"My mission is to inspire confidence and celebrate curves in every size," said Awasthi. "Girl With Curves is polished but practical, elevated yet effortless — it's a modern take on classic fashion made to fit and flatter curves of all shapes and sizes."

Awasthi created the Girl With Curves brand in 2011 as a style blog intended to inspire women of all shapes and sizes. Today, Awasthi leads a community of over a million followers through her blog and social media channels, offering style inspiration, body confidence tips, and more. Since 2013, Awasthi has worked to ensure that her designs are made to fit and flatter curves of all shapes and sizes while complimenting the figure of whoever wears them.

Girl With Curves collection will be available on QVC.com on September 10. Tanesha will appear live on QVC on September 11 to share more about her collection. To learn more about Girl With Curves, visit QVC.com or any of the corresponding QVC apps.

